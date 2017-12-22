Had enough of Christmas? Need a break before New Year’s? Here are 10 ways to detox from the holiday season that don’t involve decking the halls:

TAKE TO THE ICE

Spend the afternoon gliding at a public ice skating session at The Rinx’s twin indoor rinks at Hidden Pond Park in Hauppauge. Those who prefer skating outdoors can visit The Rinx at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson or The Rinx at the Plaza in Wyandanch. Open daily, check website for sessions. ($4.50-$13.50, $6 skate rental, 631-232-3222, therinx.com)

GET IN THE RING

Prepare for a rumble in Uniondale as WWE Live comes to Nassau Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Watch superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, John Cena, Asuka, Kane, Samoa Joe and Matt Hardy battle it out. ($24.50-$129.50, 516-231-4848, nycblive.com)

PAY TRIBUTE TO PETTY

Miss Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on tour last summer? Celebrate the music of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with tribute band Refugee at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 ($10, 516-783-7500, muls.com, 21 and over)

SEE A NEW VENUE

Visit Stereo Garden, the new music/bar/restaurant venue in Patchogue, which replaced the Emporium. Start off soft with a live acoustic show with Mean Machine 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 (no cover charge), or dance with DJs Jason Ojeda and Johnny Vicious at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. ($25 cover, 631-714-4486, facebook.com/StereoGardenLI, 21 and over)

GO TO A STAND-UP SHOW

Check out the comedy stylings of Thomas Dale (“Chelsea Lately,” Comedy Central, “The Late Show With Craig Ferguson” and HBO) at Governor’s in Levittown at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, or Eric Lyden (“Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen,” “Gotham Comedy Live”) at The Brokerage in Bellmore at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30. ($22 plus two item minimum, 516-731-3358, govs.com; 516-781-5233, brokerage.govs.com, 18 and over)

BOWL LATE NIGHT

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, the lights go down and the music goes up as the pins glow at the end of each lane during “Rock-N-Bowl” at Herrill Lanes in New Hyde Park. Contests are held for special prizes. ($6.25, shoe rental $4.25, 516-741-8022, herrilllanes.com)

RECALL THE RAT PACK

Turn the clock back to the swinging ’60s with “The Rat Pack Is Back!” as crooners David DeCosta, Drew Anthony and Kyle Diamond portray Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. in this 75-minute tribute show that has the flavor of the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 30 at 3 and 8 p.m. ($59-$89, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org)

TEE OFF INDOORS

Hit 18 holes of golf at Pebble Beach or take batting practice inside a baseball stadium at SIMPLAY, a multisport simulator facility in Hauppauge, where participants can interactively play a variety of sports games in front of a 12-by-16-foot screen. Full food menu and drinks available. Open daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays until midnight, Sundays until 7 p.m. ($45-$55 per hour, 631-617-6363, simplayny.com)

SLIP INTO A SPEAKEASY

Ever wonder what it’s like to venture into a hidden 1920s speak-easy? Head behind a bookshelf inside Charlotte’s frozen yogurt shop in Farmingdale. But first, you’ll have to earn the password by answering a trivia question on the counter before slipping into the cellar for live music, craft cocktails, wine and beer, plus small-plate dishes. Open Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. to midnight or 1 a.m. (No cover, 516-586-8530, charlottesspeakeasy.com, 21 and over)

GO GAMING

Play billiards, darts, Ping-Pong, arcade games, bowl or even do karaoke all under one roof at a one-stop entertainment center. A newer option: Round 1 at the Broadway Commons in Hicksville. A food menu and full bar can be enjoyed during the action. Open daily 10 a.m. to midnight and until 1 a.m. on Saturdays. (Costs vary per activity, 516-595-2080, round1usa.com)