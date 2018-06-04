Get out your tie-dye and dust off your love beads — the Woodstock Revival is hitting Old Bethpage Village Restoration on June 10. Five live bands will play music from the original 1969 festival as dozens of artists paint the scene while it’s happening.

“There’s a real community vibe to the festival,” says promoter Rich Rivkin. “It’s a family-friendly upbeat throwback to the old days.”

Here’s the itinerary of bands as they will appear:

JELLYBAND at noon

This fivesome specializes in extended jamming on songs from a deep catalog.

“Normally, we cover everything from Allman Brothers to Frank Zappa,” says keyboardist-vocalist Mike Katzman of Poquott. “For the Woodstock Revival, we will serve as sort of a catchall because we have a wide repertoire.”

The band will focus on the music of Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Band, Joe Cocker and Janis Joplin. “We try to keep to the material that was actually played at Woodstock,” Katzman says. “Songs like Joe Cocker’s version of The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends,’ CSN’s ‘Wooden Ships,’ Joplin’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ and The Band’s ‘Don’t Do It’ will be in the set.”

DAVE DIAMOND & FRIENDS at 1:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for someone to bring da funk, Dave Diamond is the man. Channeling Sly & the Family Stone, his band tackles Stone tracks like “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Dance to the Music,” “Family Affair” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).”

The Woodstock movie about the 1969 festival had a great impact on Diamond.

“I used to sit and marvel at all the music that came from the outdoor festival,” says the drummer from Port Washington. “Somehow all that music seeped out into my entire being. They were quality bands with great songwriting and musicianship whose messages still resonate today.”

WONDEROUS STORIES at 3 p.m.

Twenty-four years running, this group takes on personas from Pink Floyd to the Beatles to Yes. This time around they will imitate The Who.

“The Who’s music is some of the hardest to play right. There’s something about the energy of the music that’s just amazing,” says Kenny Forgione of Merrick. “The whole crowd sings along with the band.”

Expect to hear classics like “Baba O’Reilly,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” in the set.

MILAGRO at 4:30 p.m.

The band’s name means “miracle” in Spanish and it’s also what they go for when tapping into the Santana anthology.

“Santana has a way of mixing different styles of music together with a Latin feel on the guitar,” says Julio Claudio of Patchogue, who even dons the signature Carlos Santana headband. “It’s something I grew up enjoying. The music is a challenge to play, but I love it.”

Look for anthems like “Soul Sacrifice,” “Jin-go-lo-ba,” “Evil Ways” and “Oye Como Va.”

HALF STEP at 6 p.m.

You can’t have a hippie festival without a Grateful Dead tribute band — and Half Step fills that spot. The group has played the fest since it began in 2013 and never performed two sets that have been the same. “The event draws a peaceful, friendly, colorful crowd,” says Tom San Filippo of Farmingdale. “You can be playing Frisbee with a 5-year-old, then a few minutes later be talking to someone who was at the original Woodstock festival.”

Although the Dead had a legendary disastrous set at Woodstock that was hampered by electrical problems, rain and windblown mud, Half Step promises a better experience.

“We give the audience some familiar stuff like ‘Shakedown Street,’ ‘Truckin’,’ ‘Touch of Grey’ and ‘The Other One,’ ” says San Filippo. “Then we will open up and jam on ‘Scarlet Begonias’ and ‘Help on the Way,’ leaving space for the band to improvise.”