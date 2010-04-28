Bill Condon to direct fourth 'Twilight' film

Director Bill Condon, who already knows a little something about gods and monsters, is set to direct the fourth and final film in the "Twilight" series, "Breaking Dawn."

Summit Entertainment, which is releasing the wildly popular vampire franchise, said Wednesday that Condon would take the helm for the latest installment. The script is being written now, with stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner returning.

Condon won an Oscar for the screenplay of his 1999 film "Gods and Monsters." He also directed "Dreamgirls" and "Kinsey" and produced the 2009 Academy Awards ceremony with Hugh Jackman as host.

The third film in the series based on Stephenie Meyer's books, "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse," is set to come out June 30.