Directors Todd Haynes, Alex Gibney to appear at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival

Filmmakers Alex Gibney and Todd Haynes will attend this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 5-12 at venues around the East End.

Gibney will bring his latest documentary, “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” while Haynes will screen his new drama, “May December,” starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore as a couple with a scandalous back story. Haynes, whose recent works include “Carol” and “The Velvet Underground,” will accept the festival’s Achievement in Directing Award.

With Hollywood actors and writers refusing to publicize their films while on strike, directors are perhaps the biggest names any film festival can hope for. Haynes will sit for a live Q&A as part of the Hamptons’ popular series “A Conversation With…,” which more often has showcased actors. The ban on publicity — as outlined by a SAG-AFTRA agreement — has its loopholes, however. The cast of Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, will be allowed to attend the Venice Film Festival because their film was shot in Canada (the ban applies to movies shot in the U.S.). And Sylvester Stallone will appear at the Toronto International Film Festival to support “Sly,” which as a documentary is exempt from the SAG-AFTRA agreement.

Whether the Hamptons festival can find ways to host stars during the strikes — or bring them in quickly should the strikes end — is unclear. Festival organizers did not respond to a request for comment.

The Hamptons festival will also include five world premieres. Two will be shown as Spotlight selections: Finn Taylor’s “Avenue of The Giants,” a fact-based drama about multigenerational healing starring Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”), Luke Blumm (“Where the Crawdads Sings”) and Stephen Lang (“Avatar”), and “I’ll Be Right There,” a comedy about a single mother starring Edie Falco and Bradley Whitford. Three are documentaries: “Story & Pictures By" focuses on children’s book creators; “Tell Them You Love Me" examines the controversial relationship between a university professor and a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy; and “They Called Him Mostly Harmless" tells the story behind a dead hiker's body discovered in the Florida wilderness.