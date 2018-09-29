Hugh Jackman movie about Roslyn school scandal to film soon on LI

Filming is expected to begin next month on Long Island for "Bad Education," starring Hugh Jackman as disgraced former Roslyn Schools Superintendent Frank Tassone, the actor's representative confirmed Friday.

Tassone was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison in 2006 for his part in an $11 million embezzlement scheme involving the Roslyn School District, which was ranked as one of the top schools in the country at the time. The film was written by 27-year-old Mike Makowsky (“Open 24 Hours,” “I Think We’re Alone Now”), who grew up in Roslyn during the scandal. Tassone was released from prison in 2010, eight months and four days earlier than his minimum sentence.

The movie, directed by Cory Finley ("Thoroughbreds"), has a 2019 release date. Starting alongside Jackman will be Oscar winner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), comedian and Forest Hills native Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers”).

“La La Land” producer Fred Berger is co-producing the project along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Midnight Special”), Julia Lebedev (“Dear White People”), Oren Moverman (“Love & Mercy”), Eddie Vaisman (“In a World…”) and Makowsky.