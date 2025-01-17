Steven Spielberg looking to cast locals for Huntington shoot

Steven Spielberg is getting ready to have a close encounter of the Huntington kind, and he's looking for local residents to play a part in it.

Grant Wilfley Casting, the casting company handling the Oscar-winning director's new UFO-themed film (code name "Non-View"), is seeking Long Islanders to work as background when the movie shoots in Huntington on March 4. The notice calls for people ages 18-70 of all ethnicities who would act as wrestling fan. The pay rate is $181,50 for 10 hours.

To apply, send an email to longisland@gwcnyc.com with "Huntington Local" in the subject line. In the email include full name, phone number, union status (SAG-AFTRA or nonunion), availability on March 4, age, and both close-up and full-length photos. For additional information, visit gwcionlocation.com.

Not much is known about the film's plot other than that it deals with UFOs. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Josh O'Connor and Eve Hewson. Variety reported in May that the movie is an original story by Spielberg and is written by David Koepp, who worked with the filmmaker on "Jurassic Park," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and "War of the Worlds." It's set for a summer 2026 release.