Ariana Grande's 'Montauk mystery' solved

Ariana Grande’s Montauk music mystery has been solved.

The multiplatinum pop star had dropped a teaser clip Thursday and a music video Friday for her new single, “yes, and?” Each opened with a red card bearing the geographical coordinates “41.0359° N 71.9545° W” — those of the intersection of Montauk’s Second House Road and South Eldert Lane.

While that specific intersection — the site of a private home, the Solé East Resort hotel and the Montauk Fire Department — bears no evident significance, Montauk itself does. On Wednesday, Grande, 29, revealed that her upcoming seventh studio album, her first since 2020, is titled “Eternal Sunshine.” As fans had speculated, the album title is an apparent homage to the 2004 Jim Carrey-Kate Winslet movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” in which Montauk is a primary setting.

That movie was a favorite of rapper Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-beau who had remained a friend at the time of his 2018 death. Two-time Grammy Award winner Grande has often posted and recorded tributes to him.

Grande, herself a huge Carrey fan, guest-starred in an episode of Carrey’s 2018-20 Showtime series “Kidding.” In a since-deleted Instagram post on July 31, 2019, with a photo from the show’s set, she wrote in part, “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. [A]ctually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

The album’s release date, whether by coincidence or design, falls on a day commemorating women’s achievements. “Yeah we are celebrating international women’s day the RIGHT way,” commented “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” star Rachel Zegler, a Golden Globe winner as Maria in the movie “West Side Story” (2021), on Grande’s Instagram. The United Nations designated March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1977.

“Eternal Sunshine” also shares the same initials as Grande's boyfriend, singer-actor Ethan Slater.

Neither Grande’s record company nor her representatives responded to Newsday requests for comments on the Montauk connection.

Montauk locales in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” a science-fictiony tale of two ex-lovers who have their memories of each other erased, include the Long Island Rail Road Station on Edgemere Street, the Ocean Surf Resort at 84 South Emerson Avenue, a restaurant at 752 Montauk Highway and what appears to be Umbrella Beach on Old Montauk Highway.