Billy Joel to perform at this year's Grammy Awards

Billy Joel, a five-time Grammy winner and Grammy Legend Award recipient, will perform at this year's ceremony, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 4, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth consecutive year. Previously announced performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.

The news comes two days after Joel announced he would be releasing “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new single since 2007, on Feb. 1.

Joel’s last single as both songwriter and performer was the well-received “All My Life,” backed with a live version of 1973’s “You’re My Home.” Released Feb. 27, 2007, it was a promotional record not meant for retail sale. A companion four-song CD, which additionally contained live versions of his previously released “Honesty” and “Stiletto,” was designed as a giveaway to purchasers of a Joel album, but nonetheless was illicitly sold by some retailers.

Following this, Joel composed but did not perform on another single, “Christmas in Fallujah,” released online only on Dec. 4, 2007. The ballad, done as a benefit for the military-veterans organization Homes for Our Troops, is told from the point of view of a combat soldier and was sung by Cass Dillon, a protégé of Joel’s longtime musical director, Tommy Byrnes.