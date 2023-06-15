Billy Joel sets December Madison Square Garden show, 97th of his residency

After the announcement earlier this month that Billy Joel had scheduled his 96th monthly show in his unprecedented Madison Square Garden residency, that November concert is already sold out and the Long Island icon has announced his 97th.

General-public tickets for the new Dec. 19 concert go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. This will be the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Legend’s 143rd lifetime show at the Garden, on his march toward 150 and the end of his residency in July of next year.

His July 24, Aug. 29, Sept. 10 and Oct. 20 Garden concerts also are sold out, according to Joel’s website, though tickets remain for Joel and Stevie Nicks together at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday. Joel, 74, began his residency, the Garden’s first, on Jan. 27, 2014.