Billy Joel to play Yankee Stadium with Rod Stewart in summer show

Billy Joel may have closed out his 10-year Madison Square Garden residency last July but the Piano Man is firing up the keys for a triumphant return this summer, and this time he’s bringing a friend. Joel will co-headline a concert at Yankee Stadium with Rod Stewart on July 18.

The singer-songwriter, who grew up in Hicksville, last played the venue 35 years ago on June 22-23, 1990. The event was captured in his concert film “Billy Joel: Live From Yankee Stadium.”

“We are thrilled to host Billy Joel and Rod Stewart this summer at Yankee Stadium,” said Scott Krug, New York Yankees senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Their timeless catalogs and impact on the history of rock and roll music cannot be overstated, and we expect a magical evening with them in the Bronx. It is also particularly fitting that Billy Joel, who was born in the Bronx and is so iconically identified with New York, will become the first musical act to headline a show at both the original Yankee Stadium and the current Yankee Stadium.”

Surprisingly, this is not Joel’s only summer stadium show in the tristate area. On Aug. 8, he will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks. In fact, this spring the 75-year-old Joel will share the stage with another legend, Sting, in upstate Syracuse; Milwaukee; Charlotte, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City.

Tickets for the Joel-Stewart show go on sale Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com, yankees.com, yankeesbeisbol.com and ticketmaster.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. until next Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.