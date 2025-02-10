Doobie Brothers, Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band share bill at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

The Doobie Brothers will play Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 10 in support of their upcoming album, "Walk This Road."

The yacht-rock icons will be supported by The Coral Reefer Band, which backed the late Jimmy Buffett for more than 50 years and has continued to perform his songs even after his death in 2023. Presale tickets for the show start Tuesday at 10 a.m. and general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at thedoobiebrothers.com.

The Jones Beach show is part of a 19-date North American tour that kicks off Aug. 4 in Detroit, according to a press release from the band. The tour will be preceded by six warm-up dates in the UK and Ireland, including an already sold-out show at London’s Hyde Park on July 13 as part of the final concert from Jeff Lynne’s ELO. More North American dates for the Doobie Brothers are expected to be added.

"Walk This Road," slated for release June 6 on Rhino Records, is being touted as the first new studio album from the four current Doobies — Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons, John McFee and Tom Johnston — in more than 40 years. (Other recent albums have featured differing lineups or focused on previously released material.) Of the album’s 10 songs, at least three have already been made available for streaming, including the bluesy title track (featuring Mavis Staples), the upbeat ballad "Call Me" and "Lahaina," which features Mick Fleetwood and was released as a single in 2023.

"We're so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour!" Simmons said in a statement. "Doobies and Reefers, hmm ... sounds like a perfect match!"