Ed Sheeran performs for celebrity crowd in Amagansett

Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran performed a private concert before a star-studded audience at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett Monday, which is set to air on SiriusXM's Ed Sheeran Channel Wednesday at 3, 6 and 9 p.m., and repeat throughout the week on SiriusXM Hits 1. The show was the grand prize for the winner of a contest by the satellite-radio network last month.

Luminaries attending the tented outdoor show included Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley and her model daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook; Hicksville-born music legend Billy Joel, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, and his wife Alexis; Massapequa-raised comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld and his cookbook-author wife Jessica Seinfeld, and Roosevelt- and Rockville Centre-raised radio mogul Howard Stern and his wife, animal advocate Beth Stern.

Among other guests were music stars Jon Bon Jovi, John Mayer and Paul McCartney, with his fashion-designer daughter Stella McCartney; actors Michael J. Fox, Anjelica Huston, Gwyneth Paltrow and her son, Moses, and Brooke Shields and her producer-screenwriter husband Chris Henchy; Bravo executive and talk-show host Andy Cohen; former talk-show host James Corden; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and his Internet-personality girlfriend Silvana Mojica; and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

For the hourlong set that began at 7 p.m., English singer-songwriter Sheeran, 32, played songs from his latest album, “-” (aka “subtract”), including the single “Eyes Closed,” as well as others including “Bad Habits,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Don’t” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.”

On Instagram Stories, were posts cycle out after 24 hours, Brinkley-Cook posted a cellphone-video snippet of Sheeran introducing his song “The A Team." “I can still remember playing it to empty bars, so I love being able to come to a bar and play this” to a full audience, he told the crowd, adding, “If you know the words, please sing it.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Portnoy on Instagram Stories posted a clip of Sheeran performing “Thinking Out Loud.” The venue itself, on its regular Instagram account, uploaded a long clip of the star doing “Shape of You” as the audience, out of frame, sings along. “Thank you @siriusxm & [Ed Sheeran] for an incredible evening!” the post reads.

The recently opened Main Street outpost of Brooklyn’s Fini Pizza supplied slices to the guests. SiriusXM provided commemorative sweatshirts.

Sheeran had done a similar small show on Long Island on July 5, 2014, with an impromptu concert at The Paramount in Huntington. The star was in the area following his appearance a day earlier on the NBC morning show “Today,” and became enchanted by The Paramount while subsequently rehearsing there for a radio show.

"I'm sat at The Paramount venue in Huntington, I've decided I wanna play a gig tonight," Sheeran wrote in a since-deleted tweet that day, adding that while he had never played a last-minute concert before, "It's such a lovely venue I couldn't resist."