Electric Hot Tuna to play final LI show at GSB Music Festival

Electric Hot Tuna is headlining the first of the four-day Great South Bay Music Festival, which takes place at Shorefront Park in Patchogue July 20-23, and that performance will be the band’s final electric appearance on Long Island. Dave Mason, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and local blues guitarist Kerry Kearney will open for EHT on the Main Stage.

“We are not retiring from touring, but the Electric lineup of this long-lived incarnation is going fishing for a while. The road may not go on forever, but the destination is still beyond the horizon,” said guitarist-singer Jorma Kaukonen in a statement. “Friends, this is the year to catch us as ‘Electric Tuna.’ We will be inviting companions old and new to join us and we hope that you will too.”

Festival founder and producer Jim Faith added, “Jorma, Jack [Casady, bassist] and friends have headlined GSB many times in the past and were always considered friends of the fest. When we were approached to host this historic final Long Island Electric show, we were, of course, truly honored. We are excited to be such an iconic part of the Electric Hot Tuna journey and legacy.”

Tickets for the festival ($75.26-$95.88) are currently on sale at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.