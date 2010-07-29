Elvis lullabies? No thank you, no thank you very much

If you want to end up hating Elvis Presley's music - really hating it - pick up Rockabye Baby!'s latest CD. The concept of "Lullaby Renditions of Elvis Presley" ($16.98 at rockabye babymusic.com) is a clever one, timed as it is to the 33rd anniversary of The King's death on Aug. 16.

But the incessant Baby Einstein-like soundtrack of vibraphones, mellotrons and bells on the 13 tracks might send new parents straight to heartbreak hotel. There's something about listening to such sweet versions of "Burning Love" and "In the Ghetto" that just doesn't work (although the company did just come out with lullaby versions of Black Sabbath songs - who knew?). Our advice? Use the money to spring for the real versions of Presley's classics. Or, better yet, sing them to the ungrateful tyke yourself. Even if you sound like a hound dog, as Presley would say himself, that's all right, Mama.