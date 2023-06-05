The Fat Boys to be inducted into Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is making room for the Fat Boys, who will be inducted into the institution on June 11 when LIMEHOF hosts its 50th anniversary of hip-hop concert and panel discussion at the museum in Stony Brook village.

The rap trio from Brooklyn consists of Damon “Kool Rock-Ski” Wimbley, the late Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales and the late Darren “Buff Love”/"The Human Beat Box" Robinson. The group was one of the first rap acts to release a full-length album (self-titled, 1984) and four of their seven records have gone gold. The Fat Boys are most known for their rap cover versions of classics “Sex Machine,” “Wipeout,” “The Twist” and “Louie Louie.”

The hip-hop concert will feature performances from Kool Rock-Ski, Son of Bazerk, DJ Jazzy Jay and DJ Johnny Juice of Public Enemy. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion with members of JVC Force, Leaders of the New School, Juice and Ralph McDaniels of “Video Music Box” moderated by Tom Needham, LIMEHOF vice chairman and host of the “Sounds of Film Radio Show.”

Additionally, a statue dedication will be made to LL Cool J by sculptor Sherwin Banfield.

The event is open to the public and free with museum admission ($15-$19.50). For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit limusichalloffame.org.