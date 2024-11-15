Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional will hit Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 2. This marks the second announced concert for next summer at the Wantagh venue.

"We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends," said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik, a onetime Sea Cliff resident, in a statement. "We’re busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course we'll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reuniting with everyone who’s been with us since day one ... By the way, It’s the 25th anniversary of our album 'A Boy Named Goo.' Seems like yesterday. Where did the time go? Love you all and can’t wait to see you. Don’t forget to sing along!"

General public on-sale begins Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at googoodolls.com/tour.

Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour. The nonprofit, founded in 2002 by the former Yankee manager and his wife Ali, provides healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence.

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater's first show for next summer, announced in September, will be country singer Thomas Rhett on July 12.