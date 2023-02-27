Phil Lesh, Gov't Mule headline '23 Great South Bay Music Festival

Dust off your beach chairs and fluff your blankets because the Great South Bay Music Festival is returning to Shorefront Park in Patchogue on July 20-23. Tickets for the 15th annual four-day event, presented by Island Federal Credit Union and sponsored by Manhattan Beer, go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

“The festival has grown organically. We started in 2007 with three days featuring Foghat and Richie Havens as our headliners,” says Jim Faith, founder and producer. “Over the years more people kept coming and we were able to get bigger acts.”

2023 LINEUP

This year’s lineup will feature more than 50 bands beginning with main stage headliners electric Hot Tuna, Dave Mason and local blues guitarist Kerry Kearney on July 20. The next day brings a reggae rock vibe with Dirty Heads, Goldfinger, Ballyhoo! and Badfish. Throw on some tie-dye on July 22 as Phil Lesh & Friends plays a 3½-hour set plus the Eric Krasno Trio, Neighbor and Patchogue singer-songwriter Cassandra House. The festival closes out with classic rock from Gov’t Mule performing “The Dark Side of the Mule,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” complete with laser lights and screen images. The final day will also have Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer of Dix Hills. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

TICKET PRICING

Fans are urged to take advantage of the early bird ticket prices, which will only last until April 15 before they're raised. Tickets currently are $59.99 (July 20); $62.50 (July 21); $75 (July 22) and $62.50 (July 23). A four-day general admission pass runs $249.99. VIP tickets (limited to 400), which include seats at covered tables on a raised platform and a parking pass, are $125 (July 20); $150 (July 21); $185 (July 22) and $150 (July 23). Ultra VIP tickets (limited to 200), which include seats at covered tables on a raised platform, on-site parking, air-conditioned bathrooms, swag bag and meal tickets, are $199 (July 20); $225 (July 21); $250 (July 22) and $225 (July 23).

CONCERT AMENITIES

More than 15 on-site food vendors and a beer tent, sponsored by Manhattan Beer, will supply the crowd. Additionally, there will be a water bottle station where guests can refill without charge and more than 50 artisans selling their goods in the festival’s marketplace.