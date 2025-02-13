Halsey to play Jones Beach in June

EntertainmentMusic

Halsey will bring her "For My Last Trick" tour to Wantagh's Northwell...

Halsey will bring her "For My Last Trick" tour to Wantagh's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on June 1. Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Noam Galai

By Rafer Guzmánrafer.guzman@newsday.com

Halsey, the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling pop star behind the chart-topping single "Without Me," will play Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh this June as part of her North American tour titled "For My Last Trick."

Presales for Halsey’s June 1 show begin Feb. 19 and general-public tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at ForMyLastTrick.com.

The singer’s 32-city tour begins May 10 in Concord, California, and wraps up July 6 back in Highland, California. Supporting acts will vary from show to show, but the Jones Beach concert will include Alvvays, a Canadian indie-pop foursome, and Hope Tala, a British singer-songwriter whose 2020 single "All My Girls Like to Fight" was a favorite of former President Barack Obama. (Evanescence, the enduring goth-rock group led by Amy Lee, will play a single show with Halsey in Los Angeles on May 14.)

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns interchangeably, announced the tour with a video depicting her as a cynical show business diva striding through a photo shoot while shadowed by a perky assistant. "I always said I’d be buried in this wig," the blue-haired singer gripes, adding, "figured I probably should be." Halsey goes on to cut Joe Jonas from a guest list, drop a grade school choirboy from her entourage ("Lose the kid, it’s way too sad") and finally take a phone call announcing that the whole shoot has been canceled. The video closes on an image of three multicolored flower bouquets surrounding an open coffin.

