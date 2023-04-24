Leslie Odom Jr., LeAnn Rimes, more coming to Staller Center

Whether you're a fan of country music or of a certain musical about the history of our country, Staller Center for the Arts' fall lineup is designed to appeal to everyone's taste.

Among the big names slated to perform at the Stony Brook University theater include country/pop star LeAnn Rimes, "Hamilton" Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., jazz guitarist Pat Metheny and Oakdale-raised songstress Jane Monheit.

The season kicks off on Sept. 5 with Grammy-winning singer Corinne Bailey Rae taking the stage and no doubt performing her hit "Put Your Records On." Metheny's show, which will come on the heels of the June release of his latest album "Dream Box," is next on Sept. 23.

"The Emerson String Quartet Grand Finale" on Oct. 14 will mark the last performance of the university's artists in residence after 47 years together.

Evan + Zane, the duo of actor-singer Evan Rachel Wood and singer-guitarist Zane Carney, arrive with their show on Nov. 3.

Laughter is on the menu on Nov. 11 when stand-up comic Tom Segura's "I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour" stops at Stony Brook.

Several big musical names drop in later in this season, including Grammy winner Rimes on Nov. 18; fashion designer and cabaret performer Isaac Mizrahi (Dec. 1), and Monheit (Dec. 9), who'll make merry with her "Home for the Holidays" show.

The big event, which comes post-fall, will be the center's annual gala on March 9 with Odom, who became a Broadway star after playing Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," as the headliner.



Other shows on the lineup include Celtic Woman's Tara McNeill and pianist Alexander Bernstein's show "Across the Atlantic" (Sept. 30); the animated film "Coco" featuring a live performance of the musical score (Oct. 9); the dance troupe Ballet Hispanico (Oct. 21); Broadway star Jessica Vosk in concert (Oct. 28); the dance-techno fusion experience iLuminate; the children's show "Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical" (Nov. 19); and the chamber music show "Starry Nights" (Nov. 29).

Tickets go on sale at noon on May 5. To reserve, call 631-632-2787, send an email to boxoffice@stallercenter.com or visit stallercenter.com.