The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is ready for take two of its 20th anniversary celebration.

After its 20th anniversary concert in June honoring Billy Joel at LIU Post’s Tilles Center was canceled, the organization is scheduling a "Holiday Celebration" on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the LIMEHOF museum in Stony Brook.

"We never got a chance to celebrate. I thought, why not have a holiday celebration for the community and invite everyone? We’re gonna have a two-day party," says LIMEHOF chairman Ernie Canadeo. "This event will kick off the holidays because it’s a weekend when everybody’s around with family in town."

On tap: Music from Long Island artists, plus some stand-up comedy. The Nov. 30 lineup is Casey Baron (1 p.m.); Kerry Kearney Band (4); Stanton Anderson Band (5), with more to be announced. Dec. 1 performances include Ernie & the Band (noon); DMC with DJ Johnny Juice (1 p.m.); comedian Paul Anthony (2); Firetog & Co. (3); "American Idol'" Christiaan Padavan (4); the original Gossip Band (5).

"The theater will be showing rare videos of Billy Joel and other inductees," says Canadeo. "We are also going to have our Billy Joel exhibit [“My Life: A Piano Man’s Journey"] open with some new additional items as well as an updated version of the Hall of Fame exhibit."

Santa Claus stops by at 2 p.m. both days in the lobby, where the set of Twisted Sister’s "A Twisted Christmas" is on display.

Tickets are ($38.50). Information: call 631-689-5888 or visit limusichalloffame.org.