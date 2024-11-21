The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) was born out of frustration. Nassau and Suffolk counties suffered being in the shadow of Manhattan, especially when it came to music.

“We were all annoyed at the perception the world had about Long Island and its music history. But we knew who came from here. It was our goal to change that perception," says founding board member Jim Faith. “Every band from Long Island that got a record deal had to say they were from New York because that’s what they were told by managers and agents to say. It was really frustrating."

That was then and this is now: On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, LIMEHOF will open its doors and welcome visitors to its 20th anniversary two-day Holiday Celebration featuring live musical performances, stand-up comedy, a visit from Santa Claus and more at its museum in Stony Brook. But the road to get here was a long one with many twists and turns.

HOW IT BEGAN

In May 2003, Richard L’Hommedieu, publisher of Long Island Entertainment, wrote an editorial in his column, “Making a Scene" where he discussed his visit to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Macon and then proposed the idea that Long Island create its own.

“I started to think about how great it would be if we had a place here on the Island where we could collect this heritage and make it available to all ... now and for the future," he wrote. “A place where people can go to learn, experience and get inspired by this sheer scope of talent that has sprouted from this wellspring that we call Long Island. All it would take is the right people getting together for the right reasons and doing the right things and something like this could be a reality. Any takers?"

This flare that L’Hommedieu fired off was noticed by Stony Brook University professor Norm Prusslin, who contacted him via email.

“The idea is something my faculty colleagues and I have discussed with others for some time as well. I agree. The time has certainly arrived to develop this much needed and deserving educational, informational and entertainment concept," Prusslin wrote L’Hommedieu on Sept. 7, 2003. “I’d be happy to host a get-together here on the Stony Brook campus to discuss the next step."

An initial board, of what was first called the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, was formed in 2004 containing Faith, Prusslin, L’Hommedieu along with eight others, including WBAB's Bob Buchmann.

“The ultimate goal was to have a museum to be able to present everybody’s life and history for future generations," recalls Faith. “What we were trying to do seemed like a heavy lift, but everyone was so committed and serious about it."

AWARDS AND GALAS

The efforts began by issuing Long Island Sound Awards to artists for their outstanding contributions to Long Island’s musical heritage. Recipients included Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Leslie West of Mountain, Eddie Money, Vanilla Fudge and Joan Jett.

“Long Island acts would play the amphitheater in Brookhaven and we would give them a Long Island Sound Award," says L’Hommedieu. “It started to get the public’s attention. All of a sudden it began to snowball."

On Oct. 15, 2006, the organization hosted its inaugural gala at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts to induct the first class of 25 including Run-D.M.C., Twisted Sister, Tony Bennett, Gary U.S. Bonds, Harry Chapin, the Stray Cats, Vanilla Fudge, Billy Joel, Jett, West and Cyndi Lauper. (The Hall of Fame considers musicians hailing from Brooklyn and Queens to be part of Long Island.)

“Our first gala had to be an explosion," says Faith. “We went after the biggest names hoping they would come. They were the most logical that were associated with Long Island."

Galas continued every two years at various locations like the Garden City Hotel (2008 with Pat Benatar, Blue Öyster Cult, Mariah Carey, Public Enemy), Oheka Castle (2010 with Rakim, Dream Theater, Lou Reed), The Paramount (2012 with Zebra, the Lovin’ Spoonful and 2014 with Debbie Gibson, Kurtis Blow, Gerry Goffin) and The Space at Westbury (2016 with Big Daddy Kane, Jim Steinman and 2018 with Taking Back Sunday, EPMD). Artists were collectively jazzed to be recognized by their homebase.

“Long Island was my home for the first 18 years of my life and I love it dearly, so this acknowledgment, alongside so many of my fellow Long Islanders that were honored, was a surprise and delight," says guitarist Steve Vai, class of 2016. “Being honored at this event in front of my friends and family was deeply touching. I didn’t expect to be so moved by the event."

“We were very excited that we were going to be inducted because we were passed over by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," says drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge, class of 2006. “It meant a lot to us."

Billy Joel’s saxophonist Richie Cannata, class of 2014, adds, “That night secured my music into never being forgotten. I felt this amazing feeling that I made my mark in this very competitive industry."

FINDING A HOME

Perhaps the biggest challenge the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, which expanded its name to include comedians, actors and authors, faced was finding a home for its museum. The village of Stony Brook became the desired location in 2022, after searches in Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Wyandanch did not work out.

“Finally finding a home was really a game changer," says LIMEHOF chairman Ernie Canadeo. “We were recently named one of the Top 10 music hall of fames by the Grammy Awards."

The museum launched its first exhibit, “Long Island’s Legendary Club Scene — 1960’s-1980’s," in the fall of 2022 followed by its second one, “Billy Joel — My Life: A Piano Man’s Journey," in the fall of 2023.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive," says Canadeo. “People are saying, ‘We are happy that you are celebrating us by featuring Long Island talent.’ ”

ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The 20th anniversary celebration at the LIMEHOF museum will include an array of Long Island artists performing as well as some new items added to the Hall of Fame and its current Joel exhibit.

The weekend lineup includes: Nov. 30 — Casey Baron (1 p.m.), Mark Newman (3 p.m.), the Kerry Kearney Band (4 p.m.) and the Stanton Anderson Band (5 p.m.); Dec. 1 — Ernie & the Band (noon), D.M.C. with DJ Johnny Juice (1 p.m.), comedian Paul Anthony (2 p.m.), Firetog & Co. (3 p.m.), “American Idol" singer Christiaan Padavan (4 p.m.) and the original Gossip Band (5 p.m.). Santa Claus will be in the lobby at 2 p.m. on both days for photo-ops where there will be refreshments and Twisted Sister’s “A Twisted Christmas" stage set on display. Additionally, the museum’s theater is set to run rare videos of Joel and other inductees.

“This is a big accomplishment celebrating our 20 years of existence," says Canadeo. “Now we have this beautiful Hall of Fame Museum and we want to show it off."