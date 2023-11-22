Melanie Martinez adds second Madison Square Garden show

Baldwin-raised recording artist and filmmaker Melanie Martinez has added 16 arena dates to her upcoming “The Trilogy Tour,” including a second at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for both the June 5 and newly added June 6 concerts are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Martinez currently is in Europe on tour to support her third studio album, “Portals,” which dropped on March 31. An Asia and Australia leg continues in January and February. The tour, which played New York’s Radio City Music Hall on June 28, features the multiplatinum musician in full-body costume, prosthetics and makeup as an otherworldly resurrected creature reborn from the deceased Cry Baby, her alter ego on her first two albums.

The upcoming “Trilogy,” running May 10 to June 27 throughout North America, showcases both characters and all three albums, including "Cry Baby" (2015) and “K-12” (2019). Collectively, her albums and singles have amassed more than 17 billion streams worldwide, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and her highly elaborate music videos have more than 2 billion views on YouTube, per that platform’s official count.

The singer-songwriter, who performed in Amsterdam on Monday / and was preparing to perform in Warsaw on Wednesday, / could not be reached for comment.

Additionally, Martinez on Tuesday released a CGI-phantasmagoria music video for “Evil,” the third single off “Portals” following “Death” and “Void” in April, co-directing it with Elijah Diaz.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Astoria, Queens-born artist, 28, the daughter of Jose and Mery Martinez, moved to Baldwin with her family at age 4 and now lives in Los Angeles. She gained national attention as a 17-year-old in 2012 upon reaching the Top 6 on the NBC singing competition "The Voice.”

In addition to her solo Madison Square Garden concerts, Martinez is set to perform there Dec. 8 as part of the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix and David Kushner. With varying others in the lineup, she also plays the tour’s Boston stop on Dec. 10 and Washington, D.C. on Dec. 11. ABC will air a two-hour concert special on Dec. 21 featuring performances from various tour stops.