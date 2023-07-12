Mick Fleetwood releases Christine McVie tribute song 

On what would have been the late Christine McVie’s 80th birthday Wednesday, Rhino Entertainment announced a set of releases to commemorate the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter-pianist behind such hits as “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Say You Love Me” and “Over My Head.”

Concurrent with the announcement, Rhino released a new Dolby Atmos and stereo mix of McVie’s 2004 solo album “In the Meantime,” created by her nephew, Dan Perfect, 58, who helped write and produce the original. The collection also includes “Little Darlin’,” a previously unreleased track from the album’s recording sessions.

Also released Wednesday was a tribute single, an instrumental version of her melancholy “Songbird” performed by her bandmate Mick Fleetwood and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

McVie — who was born Christine Perfect and later married and divorced Fleetwood Mac co-founder John McVie — was involved in creating the new Atmos mixes for “In the Meantime,” said her nephew. When she died Nov. 30 at 79, “plans were already afoot for the rerelease of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project,” Dan Perfect said in a statement, adding, “Chris was excited and intrigued by this process, which was bringing fresh life and contemporaneity to the songs. I dearly wish that she could have lived to see this rerelease as she would have been delighted.”

"Songbird," said Fleetwood, 81, was cut in April at his studio in Maui, Hawaii. “It turned out beautifully, but there was no plan yet to release it," he said. "But when I heard about Christine’s upcoming birthday, it felt like the right time to share this as a tribute to all the lovely music she created, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac.”

On Wednesday he wrote on Instagram and Facebook, that “although missing you on this celebration of your 80th birthday. … I like so many have the greatest memories in plenty! And most of all, your songs are lighting up the world on this your birthday. Chris, Happy Birthday. You are loved and dearly missed. Love, Mick Fleetwood and Fleetwood Mac.”

On Nov. 3, Rhino will release newly remastered CD and two-LP vinyl editions of “In the Meantime” as well as CD, vinyl and digital versions of her 1984 album “Christine McVie.” This will mark the vinyl debut of “In the Meantime.”

The core quintet of Fleetwood Mac, which also included Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, as were previous members Peter Green, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer. The 1977 album “Rumours” has been certified 20 times platinum, meaning 20 million units sold, and won the Grammy Award for album of the year. Both "Rumours" and the 7 times platinum “Fleetwood Mac” (1975) are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.