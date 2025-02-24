Neil Young, Pantera set Jones Beach summer shows

Two very different artists announced tours that will stop at Jones Beach this summer: the contrarian classic rocker Neil Young and the enduring heavy metal band Pantera.

Pantera will play Wantagh's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 26. Young and his band, the chrome hearts, will play there on Aug. 23. Both acts announced their summer tours Monday.

Pantera’s 29-date trek, dubbed "The Heaviest Tour of the Summer," begins July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and includes two stops in Texas (where the band originally formed) before wrapping up Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The band’s reunion began in December 2022 with seven shows in Latin America, when longtime members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), hit the road with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.

Presales for Pantera tickets begin Tuesday at noon; general-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, go to Pantera.com.

Young’s 24-date "love earth tour" begins June 18 in Sweden and ends with two dates in California (Sept. 12 in Mountain View and Sept. 15 in Los Angeles at the famed Hollywood Bowl). Young and his band, which includes Spooner Oldham on Farfisa organ, Micah Nelson on guitar, Corey McCormick on bass and Anthony LoGerfo on drums, will be playing "music and songs, new and old," according to Young’s website. The group released "big change," a raw and noisy single, last month.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A 48-hour presale for Young tickets begins Tuesday, and general on-sale begins Friday. For more information go to NeilYoungArchives.com.