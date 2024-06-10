The fourth annual Palm Tree Music Festival: Hamptons, denied its usual Westhampton Beach venue after three years there, will now take place on land owned by the Shinnecock Indian Nation in Southampton. The June 22 date remains.

“We are thrilled to host the Palm Tree Music Festival here at the Shinnecock Nation,” chair Lisa Goree said in a statement Monday. “Palm Tree has built a premium, global festival that we are excited to be a part of. This partnership will bring tremendous value to our community this year and in the years to come. We look forward to working with [festival organizer] Palm Tree Crew to bring together a successful and safe event.”

Added Michael Diaz, CEO of Palm Tree Crew, in a statement: “Our partnership with the Shinnecock Nation promises significant benefits for the festival guests and for the community, and we are committed to making this year’s festival successful and memorable once again.”

Organizers of the electronic dance music festival announced the venue change Saturday on social media, writing: “We are incredibly excited about the new venue for PTMF Hamptons, not just because it will bring an even greater experience for our guests, but because we have the privilege of working with The Shinnecock Nation. We look forward to a safe and fun event that allows us the opportunity to embrace and give back to the community.”

The post included updated directions and travel advisories, including that ride-share drop-offs and pickups will not be allowed on-site but rather at Stony Brook University Southampton. There, “complimentary shuttles will be available to take you to and from the festival grounds.”

Shuttles also are available to and from the Long Island Rail Road Southampton station; Clam Bar at Napeague, in Amagansett; and Randall’s Island in Manhattan.

Festival organizers did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Following three years at the Suffolk County-owned Francis S. Gabreski Airport, which the festival in late March announced as again this year’s site, the EDM event was forced out in mid-May. In a letter to airport manager Joshua Smith, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was rejecting the festival’s application to close one runway from June 16 to 23, and a second runway on June 22 and 23.

The dual headliners remain DJ and Norwegian EDM producer Kygo, né Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, a founder of the lifestyle brand Palm Tree Crew, the traveling festival's production company; and the Stockholm-based trio Swedish House Mafia.

The lineup also continues to include the Grammy Award-nominated New York City-based duo Sofi Tukker (Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern), with a DJ set; recent Grammy winner Purple Disco Machine, the alias of German DJ and producer Tion Pionte; Miami-based DJ and fashion and beauty influencer Alexandra Pohl, who performs as Xandra; New York City singer-songwriter Will Sass; and the band Flat Stanley.