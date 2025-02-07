Sal Valentinetti, Shaggy headline Valentine's Day concerts on Long Island

This Valentine’s Day give your sweetheart the gift of song. There are several romantically themed concerts happening throughout both Nassau and Suffolk. Here are four:.

Head out to Riverhead to take in some music of love on back-to-back nights at the Suffolk.

Jerome Foster Lewis of Medford channels Nat "King" Cole at The Suffolk. Credit: Jim Lennon

Jerome Foster Lewis of Medford debuts his new show, “An Unforgettable Valentine - A Celebration of Nat ‘King’ Cole” on Feb. 13. Backed by a jazz quartet, he will bring Cole’s legendary catalog to life.

“I’m a soul singer at heart and Nat ‘King’ Cole represents that,” says Lewis. “There’s a simplicity and beauty to his voice. He has trained me to let the music and lyrics speak for itself.” (Tickets $46)

On Feb. 14, Anthony Bernasconi comes in from the west coast to perform “Feelin’ Good - The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience.” Expect to hear Bublé hits like “Home,” “Sway,” “Higher” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”

“The show is very interactive. I’m out in the crowd multiple times with the people,” says Bernasconi. “There are high points then we mellow it out. It hit every emotion. We try to include something for everybody.” (Tickets $60-$110)

MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Reggae/R&B/pop artist Shaggy returns to Long Island on a triple bill with Sean Paul and Beres Hammond during the “Rock Away Valentine’s” show at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Feb. 14.

Shaggy returns to Long Island for Valentine's Day. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Jason Koerner

“This is the brainchild of Beres Hammond. He’s like the Godfather of all of us. When he calls, you just show up,” says Shaggy, who lived and recorded in Valley Stream from 1996-2020. “We will all have our separate segments. But Sean and I have had a great relationship. It makes sense for us to play together.”

Expect to hear Shaggy classics like “Angel,” “Boombastic” and his No. 1 hit, “It Wasn’t Me,” which has more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“That is my most requested tune. It’s a fun song that people really get into,” says Shaggy. “Whether you are young or old, black or white, gay or straight, everyone can relate to that story.” (Tickets: $126.35-$330.40)

MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

Get ready to swoon as Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti croons his way into your heart at the “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Valentine’s Day Show” at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair on Feb. 14. The show will showcase tributes to Barbra Streisand by Jill Gioa, Neil Diamond by Robert Neary and Frank Sinatra by Valentinetti. The evening will also feature a set by The Mystic.

Sal Valentinetti will perform on Valentine's Day at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair. Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

“My last name in English means little valentine,” says Valentinetti, who grew up in Bethpage. “I’m a direct descendent of Saint Valentine. This is kind of like my night.” (Tickets: $41.25-$107.50)

MORE INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com