17 Valentine's Day weekend events on Long Island under $50
Love is in the air. Couples, friends and families can celebrate with date nights and get-togethers where you can skip dinner and go straight to the fun. From a wine and cupcake pairing to a Taylor Swift dance party, here are things to do this weekend that allow you to spend quality time with the people you love.
All weekend: Get spooked with your sweetheart
8 Bayville Ave., Bayville
Visit three haunted houses at Bayville Adventure Park where you'll be surrounded by vampires, crazy cupids and deranged doctors, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Lovers can visit the hidden secret blood bar (additional $8) or try ax-throwing (additional $10).
Cost Tickets start at $29.75 for the haunted houses
More info valentinehauntlongisland.com, 516-624-4678
All weekend: Taste test sparking wine and cupcakes
39750 County Rd., 48, Southold
Satisfy your sweet tooth during a tasting featuring three Sparkling Pointe wines paired with miniature cupcakes, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery.
Cost $30; call to reserve a time slot
More info sparklingpointe.com, 631-765-0200
Feb. 14: See a romantic double feature
423 Park Ave., Huntington
See a screening of the romantic classic "Casablanca," starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid, at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Cinema Arts Centre. There will also be a screening at 9:30 p.m. of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet playing an unlikely couple who meet on the Long Island Rail Road.
Cost Tickets start at $16
More info cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610
Feb. 14: Have a girls' night with Taylor Swift hits
3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh
Dress up and join the Taylor Swift dance party with music by DJ Swiftie at 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mulcahy’s Concert Hall.
Cost $15
More mulcahyslongisland.com, 516-783-7500info
Feb. 14: Try speed dating
130 W. Main St., Babylon
Looking for love? The Post Office Cafe is hosting Cupid's Countdown, a seven-minute speed dating event for ages 30-34, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Cost $45 includes a bar drink and appetizers along with speed dating results sent the next day; Reservations required.
More info 7inheaven.com, 631-592-9804
Feb. 14: Sing along to love songs
960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury
A tribute show highlights Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand featuring Sal Valentinetti, Robert Neary, of "So Good The Neil Diamond Experience," and Jill Gioia and The Mystic at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair.
Cost Tickets start at $41.25
More info westburymusicfair.com, 516-247-5200
Feb. 14: Attend a Michael Bublé tribute concert
118 Main St., Riverhead
Get romantic at the "Feelin’ Good: The Michael Bublé Experience" featuring the voice of Anthony Bernasconi and a 17-piece orchestra at 8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Cost $49
More info thesuffolk.org, 631-727-4343
Feb. 14: Celebrate with love songs
275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook
Listen to a performance featuring love songs performed by Thomas Manuel and the Jazz Loft All Stars at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. The event includes a glass of champagne and chocolates.
Cost $50
More info thejazzloft.org, 631-751-1895
Feb. 15: Have a haunted Valentine's weekend
1745 Express Dr., North, Hauppauge
Walk through two Valentine-themed haunted houses: "Love Bites" and "Dead Love," with themed drinks, ax-throwing, dancing and live music performed by vampire vocalists, 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 15.
Cost Tickets start at $30
More info chambersofhell.com, 631-686-4424
Feb. 15: Watch the sunset at the Fire Island Lighthouse
Field 5, Robert Moses State Park
Watch the sunset from the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse and receive a free flower and chocolates at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15; sunset at 5:27 p.m. at the Fire Island Lighthouse. Bring a flashlight for the walk back.
Cost $50; reservations required
More info fireislandlighthouse.com, 631-583-5901
Feb. 15: Boogie to Motown and disco music
265 E. Main St., East Islip
The musical celebration showcases the hits of Donna Summer and Barry White at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bayway Arts Center.
Cost Tickets start at $29
More info baywayartscenter.com, 631-581-2700
Feb. 15: Relive your teenage years at a throwback concert
931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale
Enjoy the "Hopelessly Olivia Show" featuring the music made famous by Olivia Newton-John like "Grease," "Xanadu" and "Physical" at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the CM Performing Arts Center.
Cost Tickets start at $30
More info cmpac.com, 631-218-2810
Feb. 15: Laugh with your loved one at a comedy show
239 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays
Comedian Wil Sylvince performs stand-up along with New York native and comedian/actor Chris Roach at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Canoe Place Inn.
Cost Tickets start at $50
More info wl.seetickets.us, 631-763-6300
Feb. 15: Work together on a piece of art
837 Franklin Ave., Garden City
Couples and friends can paint together on a collaborative art piece at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Muse Paint Bar. Guests can purchase cocktails, drinks, bites and desserts to eat and sip while they paint.
Cost $40 includes all materials
More info musepaintbar.com, 888-607-6873
Feb. 15: Celebrate Galentine's Day with your besties
175 RT. 25A, Suite 8, East Setauket
Plan a girls' night out and join a workshop where you'll create a fragrant candle with a variety of scents and colors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Embody Massage and Wellness.
Cost $48
More info embodyli.com, 631-626-2422
Feb. 16: Enjoy an afternoon of jazz
2 High St., Huntington
The music program is part of Live Jazz Sunday an afternoon of music inspired by Antonio Carlos Jobim performed by harmonica virtuoso Yvonick Prene and pianist Toru Dodo at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Conklin Farmhouse and Barn.
Cost $15
More info eventbrite.com, 631-427-7045
Feb. 16: Fall in love with wildlife
62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown
Spend an afternoon with the whole family having a close encounter with wildlife including Winter the rabbit, play an animal matching game and make a craft, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at Sweetbriar Nature Center.
Cost Tickets are $5; $15 ages 4-12
More info sweetbriarnc.org, 631-979-6344