17 Valentine's Day weekend events on Long Island under $50

Love is in the air. Couples, friends and families can celebrate with date nights and get-togethers where you can skip dinner and go straight to the fun. From a wine and cupcake pairing to a Taylor Swift dance party, here are things to do this weekend that allow you to spend quality time with the people you love.

All weekend: Get spooked with your sweetheart

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Visit three haunted houses at Bayville Adventure Park where you'll be surrounded by vampires, crazy cupids and deranged doctors, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Lovers can visit the hidden secret blood bar (additional $8) or try ax-throwing (additional $10).

Cost Tickets start at $29.75 for the haunted houses

More info valentinehauntlongisland.com, 516-624-4678

All weekend: Taste test sparking wine and cupcakes

39750 County Rd., 48, Southold

Try wines paired with North Fork Shoppe’s miniature cupcakes at Sparkling Pointe Wines in Southold. Credit: Sparkling Pointe/Evan Ducz

Satisfy your sweet tooth during a tasting featuring three Sparkling Pointe wines paired with miniature cupcakes, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery.

Cost $30; call to reserve a time slot

More info sparklingpointe.com, 631-765-0200

Feb. 14: See a romantic double feature

423 Park Ave., Huntington

See "Casablanca" and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" this weekend at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. Credit: Warner Bros.; David Lee

See a screening of the romantic classic "Casablanca," starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid, at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Cinema Arts Centre. There will also be a screening at 9:30 p.m. of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet playing an unlikely couple who meet on the Long Island Rail Road.

Cost Tickets start at $16

More info cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610

Feb. 14: Have a girls' night with Taylor Swift hits

3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

Dress up and join the Taylor Swift dance party with music by DJ Swiftie at 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mulcahy’s Concert Hall.

Cost $15

More info mulcahyslongisland.com, 516-783-7500

Feb. 14: Try speed dating

130 W. Main St., Babylon

Looking for love? The Post Office Cafe is hosting Cupid's Countdown, a seven-minute speed dating event for ages 30-34, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Cost $45 includes a bar drink and appetizers along with speed dating results sent the next day; Reservations required.

More info 7inheaven.com, 631-592-9804

Feb. 14: Sing along to love songs

960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury

Sal Valentinetti showed off his soulful voice and big personality in the 11th season of "America's Got Talent." Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle

A tribute show highlights Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand featuring Sal Valentinetti, Robert Neary, of "So Good The Neil Diamond Experience," and Jill Gioia and The Mystic at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair.

Cost Tickets start at $41.25

More info westburymusicfair.com, 516-247-5200

Feb. 14: Attend a Michael Bublé tribute concert

118 Main St., Riverhead

Get romantic at the "Feelin’ Good: The Michael Bublé Experience" featuring the voice of Anthony Bernasconi and a 17-piece orchestra at 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

Cost $49

More info thesuffolk.org, 631-727-4343

Feb. 14: Celebrate with love songs

275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook

Thomas Manuel, president and founder of The Jazz Loft, performs during the venue's open jam session. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Listen to a performance featuring love songs performed by Thomas Manuel and the Jazz Loft All Stars at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. The event includes a glass of champagne and chocolates.

Cost $50

More info thejazzloft.org, 631-751-1895

Feb. 15: Have a haunted Valentine's weekend

1745 Express Dr., North, Hauppauge

Walk through two Valentine-themed haunted houses: "Love Bites" and "Dead Love," with themed drinks, ax-throwing, dancing and live music performed by vampire vocalists, 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 15.

Cost Tickets start at $30

More info chambersofhell.com, 631-686-4424

Feb. 15: Watch the sunset at the Fire Island Lighthouse

Field 5, Robert Moses State Park

Take a stroll around the Fire Island Lighthouse. Credit: Barry Sloan

Watch the sunset from the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse and receive a free flower and chocolates at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15; sunset at 5:27 p.m. at the Fire Island Lighthouse. Bring a flashlight for the walk back.

Cost $50; reservations required

More info fireislandlighthouse.com, 631-583-5901

Feb. 15: Boogie to Motown and disco music

265 E. Main St., East Islip

The musical celebration showcases the hits of Donna Summer and Barry White at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bayway Arts Center.

Cost Tickets start at $29

More info baywayartscenter.com, 631-581-2700

Feb. 15: Relive your teenage years at a throwback concert

931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale

Enjoy the "Hopelessly Olivia Show" featuring the music made famous by Olivia Newton-John like "Grease," "Xanadu" and "Physical" at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the CM Performing Arts Center.

Cost Tickets start at $30

More info cmpac.com, 631-218-2810

Feb. 15: Laugh with your loved one at a comedy show

239 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays

Comedian Wil Sylvince performs stand-up along with New York native and comedian/actor Chris Roach at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Canoe Place Inn.

Cost Tickets start at $50

More info wl.seetickets.us, 631-763-6300

Feb. 15: Work together on a piece of art

837 Franklin Ave., Garden City

People pose for the camera while painting and sipping at Muse Paint Bar in Garden City. Credit: Hailey Corrigan

Couples and friends can paint together on a collaborative art piece at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Muse Paint Bar. Guests can purchase cocktails, drinks, bites and desserts to eat and sip while they paint.

Cost $40 includes all materials

More info musepaintbar.com, 888-607-6873

Feb. 15: Celebrate Galentine's Day with your besties

175 RT. 25A, Suite 8, East Setauket

Plan a girls' night out and join a workshop where you'll create a fragrant candle with a variety of scents and colors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Embody Massage and Wellness.

Cost $48

More info embodyli.com, 631-626-2422

Feb. 16: Enjoy an afternoon of jazz

2 High St., Huntington

The music program is part of Live Jazz Sunday an afternoon of music inspired by Antonio Carlos Jobim performed by harmonica virtuoso Yvonick Prene and pianist Toru Dodo at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Conklin Farmhouse and Barn.

Cost $15

More info eventbrite.com, 631-427-7045

Feb. 16: Fall in love with wildlife

62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown

Spend an afternoon with the whole family having a close encounter with wildlife including Winter the rabbit, play an animal matching game and make a craft, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at Sweetbriar Nature Center.

Cost Tickets are $5; $15 ages 4-12

More info sweetbriarnc.org, 631-979-6344