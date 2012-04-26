Saxophonist from tour with The Killers found dead

A saxophone player who toured with The Killers has been found dead in Las Vegas in an apparent suicide.

The Clark County coroner's office confirmed 33-year-old Thomas Christian Marth was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head on Monday. He was found in the backyard, though it's unclear whose.

A tweet from the band's official Twitter account earlier this week announced Marth's passing, saying the band's prayers are with his family and that "there's a light missing in Las Vegas tonight."