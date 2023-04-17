Sting sets Jones Beach concert

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sting announced additional dates Monday on his My Songs Tour, including a newly scheduled concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sept. 8.

The English singer-bassist, 71, born Gordon Sumner, has amassed 17 Grammy Awards with his former band The Police, which broke up in 1984 and with whom he was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2003, and as a solo act and with collaborators. He's accompanied by what promoter Live Nation called "an electric rock ensemble" and opening act Joe Sumner, 46, his musician son with ex-wife Frances Tomelty.

Hits by Sting solo or with The Police include "Fields of Gold," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne" and "Message in a Bottle."

General-public tickets go on sale Friday at Sting.com.