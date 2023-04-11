Jones Beach 2023 summer concerts include Luke Bryan, TLC, Zac Brown Band
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will have a full schedule of shows this summer. Here's the rundown and check back, concerts are still being added. For tickets: 516-221-1000, livenation.com.
JUNE
TLC, SHAGGY, EN VOGUE AND SEAN KINGSTON
Grab a ticket to the “Hot Summer Nights Tour” with a four-part bill including TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston June 13.
INFO $41.30-$433.65
JULY
STEVE MILLER BAND WITH JOE SATRIANI
The Steve Miller Band with Joe Satriani will perform July 1.
INFO $41-$273
LUKE BRYAN
The country star will rock the stage during his "Country On" tour July 6.
INFO: $76-$547
COUNTING CROWS AND DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL
The Counting Crows return during the "Banshee Season Tour" with Dashboard Confessional July 8.
INFO: $41-$301
BIG TIME RUSH
The boy band from the Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2009 to 2013 will take the stage July 9.
INFO: $48-$330
SAM HUNT
Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt will perform during the "Summer On The Outskirts" tour July 14.
INFO: $48-$294
KIDZ BOP
Bring the whole family and singalong to the latest hits during KIDZ BOP "Never Stop Live" tour July 15.
INFO: $40-$192
MATCHBOX TWENTY
Fans have waited three years for Matchbox Twenty to play its long-delayed "Slow Dream" tour, which was twice delayed because of the pandemic. The tour finally stops at Jones Beach Theater July 18 and will also feature Ben Rector.
INFO $50.85-$413
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
The rock band comes to Jones Beach July 19.
INFO $59-$393
MUDVAYNE
The first time the heavy metal band is headlining in over a decade, Mudvayne will make a stop July 28.
INFO $48-$208
'HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE' IN CONCERT
See "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in concert with NJ Symphony July 29.
INFO $41-$171
GODSMACK AND STAIND
Check out Godsmack and Staind July 30.
INFO $30-$283
AUGUST
FOREIGNER
Hitmakers of the ‘70s and ‘80s Foreigner say goodbye at “The Historic Farewell" tour, Aug. 2. Loverboy serves as a special guest.
INFO $41.30-$1,016.55
GOO GOO DOLLS
The rock band will perform on their "Big Night Out" tour Aug. 5.
INFO $35-$299
JOE BONAMASSA/STYX/DON FELDER
Experience a night of massive guitar with the triple bill of Joe Bonamassa, Styx and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) Aug. 12.
INFO $50-$508.90
THE LUMINEERS
The alternative folk band comes to Jones Beach Aug. 18.
INFO $68-$450
DISTURBED
The metal band will play Aug. 19.
INFO $63-$345
SLIGHTLY STOOPID AND SUBLIME WITH ROME
Get in the summertime spirit with Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome Aug. 26.
INFO $41-$193
SMASHING PUMPKINS
Rock out with the Smashing Pumpkins Aug. 30.
INFO $48-$284
SEPTEMBER
THE OFFSPRING, SIMPLE PLAN AND SUM 41
Watch out as the “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour pulls into Jones Beach Sept. 2 with The Offspring, Simple Plan and Sum 41 in tow.
INFO $54.35-$318.60
JAMES TAYLOR
The Grammy-award winner performs Sept. 3.
INFO $54-$377
ROB ZOMBIE/ALICE COOPER
Here comes the “Freaks on Parade Tour” with the gruesome twosome of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Sept. 9. Ministry and Filter fill out the bill.
INFO $54.35-$492.65
ZAC BROWN BAND
The country superstars head to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for two nights on Sept. 16-17.
INFO $87-$422