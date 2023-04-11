Jones Beach 2023 summer concerts include Luke Bryan, TLC, Zac Brown Band

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will have a full schedule of shows this summer. Here's the rundown and check back, concerts are still being added. For tickets: 516-221-1000, livenation.com.

JUNE

TLC, SHAGGY, EN VOGUE AND SEAN KINGSTON

TLC takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

Grab a ticket to the “Hot Summer Nights Tour” with a four-part bill including TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston June 13.

INFO $41.30-$433.65

JULY

STEVE MILLER BAND WITH JOE SATRIANI

The Steve Miller Band with Joe Satriani will perform July 1.

INFO $41-$273

LUKE BRYAN

The country star will rock the stage during his "Country On" tour July 6.

INFO: $76-$547



COUNTING CROWS AND DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

The Counting Crows return during the "Banshee Season Tour" with Dashboard Confessional July 8.

INFO: $41-$301

BIG TIME RUSH

Carlos PenaVega of Big Time Rush during a concert. Credit: Getty Images/Mauricio Santana

The boy band from the Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2009 to 2013 will take the stage July 9.

INFO: $48-$330

SAM HUNT

Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt performs ​during NHL on TNT Breakaway festivities ahead of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Boston, Massachusetts. Credit: NHLI via Getty Images/Patrick McDermott

Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt will perform during the "Summer On The Outskirts" tour July 14.

INFO: $48-$294

KIDZ BOP

Bring the whole family and singalong to the latest hits during KIDZ BOP "Never Stop Live" tour July 15.

INFO: $40-$192

MATCHBOX TWENTY

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Credit: Getty Images/Janette Pellegrini

Fans have waited three years for Matchbox Twenty to play its long-delayed "Slow Dream" tour, which was twice delayed because of the pandemic. The tour finally stops at Jones Beach Theater July 18 and will also feature Ben Rector.

INFO $50.85-$413

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

The Dave Matthews Band performs at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

The rock band comes to Jones Beach July 19.

INFO $59-$393

MUDVAYNE

The first time the heavy metal band is headlining in over a decade, Mudvayne will make a stop July 28.

INFO $48-$208

'HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE' IN CONCERT

See "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in concert with NJ Symphony July 29.

INFO $41-$171



GODSMACK AND STAIND

Check out Godsmack and Staind July 30.

INFO $30-$283

AUGUST

FOREIGNER

Hitmakers of the ‘70s and ‘80s Foreigner say goodbye at “The Historic Farewell" tour, Aug. 2. Loverboy serves as a special guest.

INFO $41.30-$1,016.55

GOO GOO DOLLS

The rock band will perform on their "Big Night Out" tour Aug. 5.

INFO $35-$299

JOE BONAMASSA/STYX/DON FELDER

Experience a night of massive guitar with the triple bill of Joe Bonamassa, Styx and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) Aug. 12.

INFO $50-$508.90

THE LUMINEERS

Byron Isaacs and Wesley Schultz, of The Lumineers, perform during the 16th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo/Jamie McCarthy

The alternative folk band comes to Jones Beach Aug. 18.

INFO $68-$450

DISTURBED

The metal band will play Aug. 19.

INFO $63-$345



SLIGHTLY STOOPID AND SUBLIME WITH ROME

Get in the summertime spirit with Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome Aug. 26.

INFO $41-$193

SMASHING PUMPKINS

Rock out with the Smashing Pumpkins Aug. 30.

INFO $48-$284

SEPTEMBER

THE OFFSPRING, SIMPLE PLAN AND SUM 41

Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Dave Baksh of Sum 41 perform at Alexandra Palace in London, England. Credit: Redferns/Burak Cingi

Watch out as the “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour pulls into Jones Beach Sept. 2 with The Offspring, Simple Plan and Sum 41 in tow.

INFO $54.35-$318.60

JAMES TAYLOR

James Taylor takes the stage at Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Credit: Randee Daddona

The Grammy-award winner performs Sept. 3.

INFO $54-$377

ROB ZOMBIE/ALICE COOPER

Here comes the “Freaks on Parade Tour” with the gruesome twosome of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Sept. 9. Ministry and Filter fill out the bill.

INFO $54.35-$492.65

ZAC BROWN BAND

The Zac Brown Band takes the stage at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

The country superstars head to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for two nights on Sept. 16-17.

INFO $87-$422