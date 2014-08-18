The Paramount named one of America's top clubs

For the first time in decades, Long Island is once again home to one of the top clubs in America.

The Paramount in Huntington landed at No. 23 on Billboard’s list of America’s Top Clubs, after drawing nearly 128,000 visitors to the venue last year. The only other New York-area club on the list was Irving Plaza at No. 17.

With surprise shows from stars including Billy Joel, The Paramount is gaining a national reputation for Long Island in the way clubs like My Father’s Place in Roslyn did in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“While not even three years old, we are now on a list with some of the most famous music clubs in the world,” said Paramount director Brian Doyle in a statement. “Having Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran and many other once-in-a-lifetime concert experiences on our stage, just in the last year, is what we are all about. And while No. 23 is nice, we do not plan to rest on our laurels and will keep working until we are No. 1.”

Paramount Director Stephen Ubertini said it’s the area that has helped the club succeed. “We want to thank Long Island music fans for their support and look forward to bringing even more amazing acts at our venue in the coming months and years,” he said in a statement.