Third Eye Blind to play Jones Beach this summer

Third Eye Blind announced its 2024 “Summer Gods” tour dates Monday, including a stop on July 18 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Yellowcard will open the show.

General-public tickets go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m.

Third Eye Blind, led by singer Stephan Jenkins, is best known for its 1997 self-titled album, featuring rock radio hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “Graduate” and “How’s It Going to Be.”

The band last played Jones Beach in July 2022, sharing the bill with Long Island's Taking Back Sunday.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is — that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” Jenkins said in a statement. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

Yellowcard celebrated the 20th anniversary of the pop-punk hit “Ocean Avenue” last year. The Ryan Key-led band also released a new EP in July.