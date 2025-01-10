Van Halen, Beatles, Bob Seger tribute bands coming to Long Island this month

Long Island has become the land of the tribute bands, drawing the best of the best. Here are five shows to check out this month at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and the Suffolk in Riverhead.

Three types of rock are coming to Patchogue: First up is a taste of the British Invasion as All You Need is Love, a tribute to the Beatles, returns to the theater, on Jan. 17. (Tickets: $50-$80)

"This band is not a straight ahead tribute that plays the same arrangements and instrumentation as the Beatles," says bassist/singer Kasim Sulton. "We take some liberties and explore different ways to play this catalog that’s so iconic."

Next up is Hollywood Nights — The Bob Seger Experience, which takes the stage on Jan. 18. Here the rock and roll music of Detroit’s Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man is celebrated with frontman Rick Murphy leading the way. (Tickets: $50-$80)

"This is a night filled with your heartbeat being pushed to the limit. But there are moments where things get way down low and you get a chance to breathe," says Murphy. "The musical dynamic changes throughout the night so drastically. That’s what causes people’s energy build in the room."

Making their Long Island debut, California’s own Fan Halen brings back the hard rock David Lee Roth-era of Van Halen on Jan. 25. This foursome thrives on its authenticity ranging from its look, stage antics and bombastic sound. (Tickets: $60-$80)

"Our set list is very hits heavy. We know what songs get people dancing and we try to get them moving early. Then we hit them over the head with the heavy stuff," says guitarist Derek Fuller. "We want to bring people back in time to when they were teenagers who saw VH in concert for the first time while feeling totally pumped."

MORE INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience will perform at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Jan. 18. Credit: HWN

In Riverhead, the tribute bands continue to dominate. The triple threat Magical Mystery Doors headlines The Suffolk, n Jan. 17. This band pays tribute to three classic rock bands — The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors. Watch as tunes like "The Rain Song," "Riders on the Storm" and "Here Comes the Sun" get tied together. (Tickets: $35-$69)

Miss The King of Pop? Catch MJ The Illusion as vocalist/dancer Michael Knight brings Michael Jackson back to life on Jan. 18 in this concert that re-creates his 1992-93 "Dangerous Tour." (Tickets: $49-$79)

MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org