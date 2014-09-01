Twisted Sister, Bleachers in this week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

Happy Labor Day! Celebrate the holiday with new music from Bleachers and Modern Baseball, as well as a Twisted Sister classic to get ready for their benefit for The Ocular Immunology and Uveitis Foundation at Best Buy Theater Friday.

THE LIST

FOOLS GOLD DAY OFF. Featuring Danny Brown, French Montana and more. At 50 Kent Monday.

DIANE BIRCH. At Rockwood Music Hall Tuesday.

JEFF BRIDGES & THE ABIDERS. At City Winery Tuesday.

AEROSMITH. At Prudential Center Wednesday.

COLBIE CAILLAT. At The Paramount Wednesday. W/ Alex & Sierra.

THE WHIGS. At Rough Trade Wednesday.

BLEACHERS. At Webster Hall Thursday.

DJ SHADOW. At Irving Plaza Thursday and Friday.

MODERN BASEBALL. At Brooklyn Bazaar Friday.

INTO IT. OVER IT. At Bowery Ballroom Friday and Saturday.

SOCIAL DISTORTION. At The Paramount Friday.

TWISTED SISTER. At Best Buy Theater Friday.

FUJIYA & MIYAGI. At Brooklyn Bowl Saturday.

ANTONY. At Webster Hall Sunday.

CHRIS ISAAK. At NYCB Theater at Westbury Sunday.