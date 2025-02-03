Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan bringing Outlaw Music Festival to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Two of music's elder statesmen are joining forces to hit the road this summer when Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan co-headline the Outlaw Music Festival, which comes to Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, which also features Wilco, Lucinda Williams and Waylon Payne.

"What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson said in a statement. "I can’t wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love." Nelson missed last year’s opening night of the tour at Jones Beach due to an undisclosed health issue.

Over the past decade the festival had a cavalcade of stars in its lineup including Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Luke Combs, Neil Young, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Van Morrison, Zach Bryan, ZZ Top and many more. This year will be its most ambitious tour yet, making 35 stops across 22 states.

Nelson, 91, is currently riding high on the recent release of his new studio album, "Last Leaf on the Tree." The album has him performing tunes from other songwriters such as Beck, Tom Waits, Neil Young and Keith Richards plus a new song he co-wrote with his son Micah called "The Color of Sound."

Dylan, 83, whose popularity is continuing to rise due to the Oscar-nominated biopic "A Complete Unknown," is actively performing this spring on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour" just prior to the festival’s kickoff in Phoenix on May 13.

Wilco is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its fifth studio album, "A Ghost Is Born," which gets an expanded edition release on Friday. Coincidentally, the studio recording contains the song, "Bob Dylan’s 49th Beard."

Williams recently dropped a covers album, "Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles from Abbey Road," which is her tribute to the Fab Four recorded at the legendary studio in London.

Singer/songwriter Payne, who is the son of late country star Sammi Smith, recently collaborated with Orville Peck, TJ Osborne and Fancy Hagood on a new single covering Glen Campbell’s "Rhinestone Cowboy."

General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi card members have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Ticketmaster website for other presale opportunities.