Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity will host the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Dec. 5, replacing Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to join his cabinet as defense secretary. Fox Nation is Fox's streaming app.

For the first time the event will be held on Long Island at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the LIU Post campus in Brookville.

The sixth annual Patriot Awards will “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes,” according to Fox.

Many other Fox News personalities are scheduled to appear, including Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters.

The awards include the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "Young Patriot," "Salute to Service," "Fox Weather Award for Heroism," "Service to Veterans," "Culture Warrior," "Bravery," "Courage" and "Unsung Heroes."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Hannity, who grew up in Franklin Square, was a longtime Centre Island resident before leaving Long Island earlier this year to live in Florida.