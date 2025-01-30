Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin James, Jeff Dunham and 12 other great comedy shows coming to Long Island

Comedian-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham knew his destiny from the third grade when he spotted his first dummy in a toy store.

“For some reason it appealed to me. I got a couple of books and records to teach myself about ventriloquism,” says Dunham, 62. “When I got in front of the class and started making fun of other kids and the principal, something clicked. Now I do the same thing except instead I’m making fun of presidents.”

Growing up in Texas, Dunham performed wherever he could — at Cub Scout banquets, churches, Kiwanis Clubs and school talent shows.

“Those types of audiences season your comedic chops for doing general comedy that works for most demographics and all ages,” Dunham says. “I try to make it so the average audience can identify with what I’m talking about.”

Dunham will bring his cast of characters to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Feb. 21. This is one of several comedy shows popping up this winter and spring all over Long Island. Here’s where to catch some laughs.

LOUIS CK

Watch as Louis CK works out some new material at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Feb. 3.

MORE INFO 516-731-3358, govs.com

COST Sold out (check for last minute availability), 16 and older

JEFF DUNHAM

Jeff Dunham (Photo by Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

Come meet southern boy Bubba J, cranky old man Walter, Jose Jalapeño, Achmed and sidekick Peanut as Dunham delivers his new show, “Artificial Intelligence” at UBS Arena on Feb. 21.

“These are characters that people can identify with and understand from the moment I pull them out of the box,” Dunham says. “Achmed is always an audience favorite, even though he’s an idiot.”

He’s even introducing a new character, Larry, who serves as Elon Musk’s personal assistant.

“He’s a very nervous guy who is stressed out to the max and drinks too much coffee,” Dunham adds. “I always try to keep the show contemporary.”

MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

COST $86.30

JAY MOHR

The “Saturday Night Live” alum comes to Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown for a two-night stand Feb. 28 and March 1.

MORE INFO 516-731-3358, govs.com

COST $30 (plus two item minimum), 16 and older

JACKIE “THE JOKE MAN” MARTLING

The former head writer of the Howard Stern Show, Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling of Bayville headlines the Suffolk in Riverhead on March 1. Watch him shoot out dirty jokes a mile a minute to keep the crowd rollin’.

MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

COST $50

KEVIN JAMES

Kevin James (Photo by Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown

“The King of Queens” star comes home to Long Island to perform his new show, “Owls Don't Walk” at The Paramount in Huntington on March 2 and April 27.

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

COST $88-$354

DAVID NIHILL

Hailing from Dublin, comedian David Nihill presents his “Shelf Help Tour” at The Paramount in Huntington on March 5. Consider it a combination of stand-up show and book club meeting.

“The whole idea is to tell the crowd about a bunch of books I’ve read that led to a series of questionable decisions and crazy stories from my life,” says Nihill, 46. “The audience gets entertained along with a recommended reading list. The whole show is built around 25 books. There’s also some Irish history in there and other fun facts.”

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

COST $38.75-$61.75

CHRIS DISTEFANO

Chris Distefano (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix) Credit: Getty Images for Netflix/Jerod Harris

The likable host of the “Chrissy Chaos Podcast” takes over Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts on March 8.

MORE INFO 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com

COST $48-$96

COLIN JOST

Coming out from behind the "SNL" Weekend Update desk, Colin Jost will charm The Paramount in Huntington for two shows (8 and 10 p.m.) on March 13.

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

COST $77.75-$153.75

ANTHONY RODIA

Anthony Rodia (Photo by Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Bobby Bank

Franklin Square resident Anthony Rodia performs double duty on back-to-back nights March 14 (7:30 and 10 p.m.) and 15 (7 and 9:30 p.m.) at The Paramount in Huntington as part of his “Laugh Till It Hurts Tour.”

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

COST $77.75-$110.25

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Sebastian Maniscalco (Photo by Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Michael S. Schwartz

From his colorful facial expressions to his unique body language, Sebastian Maniscalco will entertain the crowd at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont with his “It Ain’t Right Tour” on March 15.

MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

COST $52.95-$1,067.90

MICHAEL BLAUSTEIN

For the past four years, comedian Michael Blaustein has gone viral with his infamous crowd work clips on social media.

“I went from 11 years of no one knowing who I am to this explosion,” says Blaustein, 40. “It was surreal.”

Known for his high energy and naughty mouth, Blaustein brings “The Taste Me Tour” to The Paramount in Huntington on March 27.

“I like to get a little wild and talk about things that make people uncomfortable, but I try to do it in a likable way so it’s digestible,” says Blaustein, who grew up idolizing Bill Burr, Louis CK, George Carlin and Jim Carrey. “But it’s all a joke. I don’t mean anything. I’m just messing around.”

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

COST $45.25-$55.75

KATT WILLIAMS

Katt Williams (Photo by AP) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Katt Williams brings his truth to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on March 29 with the “Heaven on Earth Tour."

MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

COST $79.85-$614.95

LIL’ MO MOZZARELLA

When the pandemic hit in 2020 heating-ventilation-air conditioning guy Mark Brucato from Queens decided to open a social media account and began posting under the moniker Lil’ Mo Mozzarella.

“I’d take walks and make people laugh,” says Brucato, 44. “I added some food showcases for blue-collar bakeries, meat markets and deli spots.”

A star was born as he started building a following with catchphrases like “Nobody moves, nobody gets hurt,” “Whatta ya wanna do?” and his signature, “How ya doin'?” His posts became popular attracting the attention of FOX 5’s “Good Day New York” and actor Mark Wahlberg. Today Brucato boasts more than 725,000 followers on Instagram and has started a stand-up career playing Governor’s for two shows (7 and 9:15 p.m.) on March 30.

“It’s an embellished version of me that’s just a little over the top,” says Brucato, who is a staunch Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. “I have a very recognizable face. It’s very common for people to come up to me and say, ‘You’re that guy!’ ”

MORE INFO 516-731-3358, govs.com

COST $25 (plus two item minimum), 16 & over

GABRIEL “FLUFFY” IGLESIAS

Gabriel Iglesias (Photo by Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Gabriel Iglesias returns to Long Island with a new show, “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on April 5.

MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

COST $66.50-$280.10

KELSEY COOK & CHAD DANIELS

Kelsey Cook (Photo by Andrew levy) Credit: Andrew Levy

Real-life couple Kelsey Cook and Chad Daniels share a bill at The Paramount in Huntington on April 10. The co-hosts of the "Pretend Problems Podcast" will go head-to-head on stage.

“We have jokes about each other in our acts separately,” says Cook, 35. “Then the other person gets to tell their side of the story that’s being joked about.”

Daniels, 49, adds, “It’s all constructive criticism. We are both big fans of each other’s work.”

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

COST $56.25-$138.05