Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey to host 'A Motown Christmas' special honoring the label's legacy

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey — bridging Motown's old and new school — are lending their voices during a holiday special to honor the groundbreaking record label that changed music forever.

Robinson and Bailey will host “A Motown Christmas," a special that will celebrate Motown’s iconic music and influence on American culture. The show will include solo performances, duets and group medleys.

The show will include an all-star lineup including Robinson, Bailey, Gladys Knight, Andra Day, The Temptations, Jamie Foxx and Ashanti. Other performances will feature BeBe Winans, JoJo, Martha Reeves , the Vandellas, Jordin Sparks, Machine Gun Kelly, October London and Pentatonix.

Here are some insights into the special airing Wednesday night on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock:

What were Robinson and Bailey's Motown traditions for Christmas

For years, Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy celebrated their success with “elaborate” Christmas gifts for each other. But eventually, they decided to forgo the flashy exchanges.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That's what we did a long time ago,” Robinson said.

Now, their holiday tradition is simply catching up — whether it's over a call or casual hangout.

When Bailey visited South Carolina for Christmas, her grandfather filled the house with Motown music.

One of the first songs she remembers hearing the 1965 single “The Tracks of My Tears," composed by Robinson, Pete Moore and Marv Tarplin from the singing group, The Miracles. Another moment was when she and her sister, Chloe Bailey, performed The Supremes' 1964 track “Baby Love” during a talent show, sporting black sequin dresses while trying mimic their moves.

“That's how I first started listening to it," said Halle Bailey, who starred in the Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid." “I remember the feeling of Christmas and the music of Motown being just the beautiful background music, anytime you're opening presents. It's just amazing.”

How many songs will be performed during the special?

More than 25 Motown songs will be on display, including classics such as: “ABC"; “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”; “Dancing in the Streets”; “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”; “My Girl”; “Reach Out (I’ll be There)”; and “Superstition.”

Robinson will sing “Tears of a Clown," “Being With You” and “Tracks of My Tears.”

Bailey will be performing a medley celebrating Diana Ross and the Supremes. She'll also hit the stage to perform “Stop (In the Name of Love),” “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On.”

“When you grow up listening to this music, it lives inside of you forever,” Bailey said. “It was truly an honor to perform those songs that sang in my heart since I was a little girl.”

The 11-piece live band for “A Motown Christmas” will be led by Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

NBC previously aired two Motown television specials, including “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” and “Motown Returns to the Apollo,” which both won Emmy Awards.

What was Motown's purpose?

When Gordy launched Motown, he gave Black musicians the platform to showcase their talents at a time when they struggled to get records played on mainstream radio stations.

Gordy's label introduced and helped launch the careers of some of the biggest selling music stars from Marvin Gaye to Lionel Richie.

The success of Gordy's label is captured at the Motown Museum in Detroit, the first headquarters of Gordy’s music empire where Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, the Miracles and other performers recorded hits. Motown moved to California in 1972.

How Motown lives on from Robinson's perspective

At 84, Robinson pointed during the interview toward 24-year-old Bailey, a living testament to how Motown’s magic has transcended generations.

“This lady right here, she’s living proof of the importance of Motown,” said Robinson, who was the lead in the pioneering Motown group, the Miracles. He was once the label’s vice president.

“When Motown was started, she wasn’t even born,” he continued. “And here she knows the music. She knows the artists. I think there are kids now, her son, who will grow up knowing Motown. Kids who haven’t been born yet will know it.”

Bailey called Motown “universal.”

“The longevity of the music,” she said. “The truth and honesty of the music. The stories told. You resonate with almost every song because you’ve been through it or you’re going through it. Each song speaks to your heart. They stay with you.”