"Moulin Rouge!," the flamboyant Broadway musical based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, is about to get even more colorful. Boy George will rejoin the cast of the long-running hit as Harold Zidler for a 10-week run from March 18 through May 25.

Boy George made his Broadway debut as Zidler, the larger-than-life owner of the titular Parisian nightclub, earlier this year from February through May. His only other Broadway credit was for creating and writing the music and lyrics for the short-lived 2003 musical "Taboo."

Of course, Boy George is best known as the lead singer of the '80s band Culture Club, whose many hits include "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" and "Time."

"Moulin Rouge!" opened in July 2019 and has continued to be one of Broadway's hottest tickets, playing 1,553 performances to date. The show scored a whopping 14 Tony nominations and won 10 including one for best musical and another for featured actor Danny Burstein, who originated the role of Zidler.

Tickets for the show are available at moulinrougemusical.com.