'The Heart of Rock and Roll' to close on Broadway

"The Heart of Rock and Roll" will only be beating for a few more days. On Tuesday, producers of the Broadway musical featuring the songs of Huey Lewis and the News announced that the show would play its final performance on Sunday.

The jukebox musical opened on April 22 to middling reviews that mostly complimented the music but not the storyline about a 20-something in 1987 who abandons music for “a real job” and has to deal with his ambitious female boss. Among the many Huey Lewis hits performed in the show are “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hip to Be Square” and “If This Is It.”

The show's chance at success was not helped when it failed to receive any Tony Award nominations. When it closes, "The Heart of Rock and Roll" will have played 24 previews and 72 performances.

“It was pure joy working on the show with the team of creatives headed by writer Jonathan A. Abrams, director Gordon Greenberg, choreographer Lorin Latarro, music arranger and orchestrator Brian Usifer and special gratitude to the support and participation of the iconic music legend Huey Lewis," producer Hunter Arnold said in a statement. "We were honored to have an amazing cast and crew who brought their immense enthusiasm, commitment and talent to each and every performance. With our original cast album just released and talks underway for a national tour and international productions, the musical will continue to delight audiences for years to come.”