Syosset-raised Idina Menzel returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly a decade when her musical “Redwood” transfers next year from its world-premiere run at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse.

“I have some really exciting news to share with you,” the “Wicked” Tony Award winner, 53, said in an online video Thursday. “My brand-new musical ‘Redwood’ is going to come to Broadway next year. I’m so excited to share it with you. It’s something that’s very, very, very special to me. I’ve been working on it for a long, long time and I just can’t wait for you to see it.”

In the musical, which premiered with a sold-out run from Feb. 13 to March 31, Menzel plays Jesse, a businesswoman, mother and wife who — despite great success — feels empty inside. Reaching a turning point, she leaves her life and family behind and starts driving without a destination. After thousands of miles, she reaches the redwood forests of Northern California and undergoes an epiphany.

Director Tina Landau also wrote the book. Music is by Kate Diaz and lyrics were written by both. “Redwood” was “conceived by Tina Landau and Idina Menzel with additional contributions by Idina Menzel,” according to its credits. Additional cast and creative-team members will be announced at a later date. No theater has yet been chosen.

“I’m so thrilled to be returning to Broadway, and the fact that I get to do it with ‘Redwood,’ a musical that means so much to me, makes it even more special,” Menzel said in a statement announcing the Broadway run. “This show has lived in my bones for 15 years, from the very first time Tina and I discussed working together. Finally getting to do it on Broadway is really a dream come true.”

Menzel in March released a lyric music video of a live version of “Great Escape” from “Redwood.”

The star, who was born in Manhattan and raised in Queens and New Jersey until her family moved to Syosset when she was about 3 years old, is currently on her “Take Me or Leave Me” concert tour, which includes a stop at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre on Aug. 15. The Syosset High School alumna will be a presenter at the Tony Awards Sunday.

On May 13, Menzel's single “Let It Go” from the Disney animated feature “Frozen” (2013) was certified diamond, meaning 10 million units have sold.