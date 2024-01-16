'The Great Gatsby' musical coming to Broadway

Long Island is about to play a starring role on Broadway. "The Great Gatsby," a new musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's Jazz Age novel set in the fictional Gold Coast town of West Egg, will open on Broadway in April following a successful run last fall at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Jeremy Jordan, who scored a Tony nomination for "Newsies" in 2012, will star as Jay Gatsby, the superwealthy man of mystery who falls for beautiful married socialite Daisy Buchanan. Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown," "Miss Saigon") will portray Daisy. "The Great Gatsby" is set to begin previews March 29 at The Broadway Theatre leading up to its April 25 opening. Tickets are on sale at telecharge.com.

Marc Bruni, who helmed the Paper Mill production of "Gatsby" as well as the Tony Award winner "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," will direct the Broadway version of the show. Dominique Kelley is the choreographer, and Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, the songwriting team behind "Paradise Square," have written the score.

"The Great Gatsby" enjoyed a sold-out run at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it played from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12 and received mostly enthusiastic reviews.