Alec Baldwin's reality series: Five things we learned from watching 'The Baldwins'

Over the past 45 years, we've seen Alec Baldwin pretty much everywhere — the movies, stage, "SNL," "30 Rock," the front page of the New York Post — but we've never seen him here. At home. With the wife and kids (and pets). Also facing jail time.

Therefore, "The Baldwins" (TLC, Sunday at 10 p.m.) is most assuredly different.

Any good? Certainly not as bad as you might think, or may have hoped — just one more addition to that "19 Kids and Counting" genre that TLC has down cold. Of revelations Sunday, there are perhaps a few:

Why are the Baldwins doing this? What's most interesting is what's left unsaid — the reasons for doing a reality TV series on the eve of the scheduled July 2024 trial in New Mexico for involuntary manslaughter (those charges, relating to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21, 2021, were dropped this past December.) To cover legal expenses? Or to clear himself in the so-called court of public opinion? Both? There's inherent risk here, nevertheless, so it's reasonable to assume "The Baldwins" — all eight episodes — is part of a comprehensive legal and crisis PR strategy. Hilaria did tell People magazine recently that "I think it was also very cathartic, almost like a diary, during a very unsure time of our life."

The tragedy. That's addressed eight minutes in, when a clip of Alec Baldwin's reaction upon first learning of Hutchins's death is shown, which is then followed by a cut to a family birthday party (their seven children, Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2, are featured throughout). Hilaria: "Watching Alec and his pain, in no way, is it meant to compare with Halyna's loss, with her son, who has no mom. It breaks my heart." Alec: "I have one overriding thought, one overriding concern, and that is letting seven children know that I love them."

The Amagansett house. That house, which Baldwin has owned since 1995 — is also featured. Baldwin has attempted to sell it since 2022, even via a YouTube post, but there is (again) no mention of those various attempts. Instead, "the whole crowd" heads out in July and August, and per Hilaria, "It's Alec's happy place. Before the trial I wanted the kids to experience the freedom and carefree nature of the Hamptons ..."

Hilaria's famed Spanish accent. Hilaria, Baldwin's wife of 12 years — who was raised in Massachusetts — was attacked by online trolls during the COVID pandemic over what they said was a fake Spanish accent to make her appear more exotic. She addresses that here: "I love English and I love Spanish and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic. When I mix the two that makes me normal. [But] I'd be lying if I said [the attacks] didn't make me sad and didn't hurt and didn't put me in a dark place."

Baldwin's health issues. We're told he has PTSD related to the shooting and subsequent legal problems — no specifics — and OCD, which has been exacerbated by the stress. Cut to Baldwin busily arranging childrens' shoes. He's also allergic to cats. The Baldwins have eight pets. Guess how many cats? (Four, we're told.)