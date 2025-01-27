Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting's emotional toll in first trailer of TLC's 'The Baldwins'

The cable network TLC on Monday made public the first trailer for its upcoming reality TV series "The Baldwins," spotlighting Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised actor Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their brood of kids.

"Seven children. Six animals. Two parents," Hilaria Baldwin, 41, says in voice-over at the start of the minute-long video, over quick cuts of the couple with the children, cats and dogs. "Wild family!" she adds jocularly to the camera, speaking of herself, three-time Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, 66, and their "Baldwinitos": Daughters Carmen, 11, Maria Lucia, almost 4, and Ilaria, 2, and sons Rafael, 9, Leo, 8, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 4.

The behind-the-scenes show, which appears to have shot at both the family’s Greenwich Village apartment and their home in Amagansett, is set to premiere Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. The Baldwins and TLC had announced on June 4 that the series was in production.

Following scenes of the kids with one parent or other in the kitchen, on a patio with pizzas, getting scolded for being in the pool without permission and being driven somewhere, the screen goes black. Then, over scenes of the New Mexico locale of the Western movie "Rust" — where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza wounded in 2021 when a prop gun held by star and co-producer Alec Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal — Hilaria states in voice-over of Hutchins’ child, "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget. ...

"And," she continues, as we then see her in a kitchen, speaking to someone off-camera, "we're trying to parent through it."

As the gospel-inflected "Lift You Up" by English singer-songwriter Juliet Roberts plays, we see family and show-production scenes, including Alec dropping his face to one hand in anguish. We cut to a kitchen, where he tells his wife, "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids."

Amid more family vignettes, Hilaria concludes, "We've had bad moments but we found our foundation. ... We're solid and we're here together."

Unseen in the trailer is Ireland Baldwin, 29, Alec’s daughter with his ex-wife, Academy Award-winning actor Kim Basinger.