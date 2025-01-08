Floral Park attorney Radhika Gupta will look for love on next 'The Bachelor'

An attorney from the village of Floral Park will be one of the 25 women vying for the hand of Grant Ellis when the ABC dating competition “The Bachelor” returns for its 29th season on Jan. 27.

Radhika Gupta, 28, is an associate at the Manhattan branch of the international law firm Ropes & Gray, according to her online resume. She graduated from New York University Law School in May 2021, having obtained a bachelor’s degree in labor and industrial relations from Cornell University in upstate Ithaca in 2018.

The show’s capsule description of Gupta says she “comes from a close-knit family and aspires to have a supportive, long-lasting marriage like her parents do. Radhika hopes to meet a romantic man who isn’t afraid to be adventurous with her or get down on the dance floor. She is very proud of her Indian heritage, so finding someone she can share her family traditions with is a top priority.”

She additionally “is a self-proclaimed Harry Potter nerd.”

Per her resume, Gupta spent the summer of 2014 as an assistant and English tutor at the Sant Baba Dara Singh Public School in New Delhi, India. She spent the following three summers in New York City as, respectively, a legal assistant at a boutique law firm, a legal intern at another firm, and a real estate intern a what is now the giant Realogy Brokerage Group. The resume says she speaks English, French, Hindi and Punjabi.

Gupta’s Instagram shows her as an avid traveler, with posts in December along from London; Salzburg, Austria; and, for a friend’s wedding, Cancún, México. In 2023 she posted from the Monteverde Cloud Forest in Monteverde, Costa Rica. The year before found her in Puerto Rico, and in 2021 she visited Las Vegas.

Other area hopefuls include Beverly Ortega, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, Queens; Kelsey Curtis, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn; and Manhattanites Chloie Costello, 28, a model originally from Mission Hill, Kansas; Zoe McGrady, 27, described as a tech engineer and model, originally from Chester, Virginia; and Sarafiena Watkins, 29, an associate media director originally from Cos Cob, Connecticut.

“Bachelor” star Ellis, 31, a day trader from New Jersey, appeared in the recent Jenn Tran season of “The Bachelorette.”