Barbra Streisand on 'Tonight Show' Monday

Barbra Streisand will conduct her first interview on "The Tonight Show" in 51 years -- that's right, 51 -- on Monday, NBC said Thursday.

The entire edition of "Tonight" with Jimmy Fallon will be devoted to Streisand, who last appeared on the show on March 3, 1963. She is also promoting her new album, "Partners," which arrives on Tuesday. On the album, she performs duets with a wide range of artists, including Billy Joel, Blake Shelton and Stevie Wonder.

Streisand is hardly averse to talk shows (she was on "Today" earlier this year). She has made rare, and extremely brief, appearances on other late-night shows, too -- including a cameo on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992, and "Late Show with David Letterman" in 1994.

She also appeared on a 1993 New Year's Eve edition of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," which commemorated her first paid concert in 22 years, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. She was not interviewed on that particular edition, however.

So what's kept Streisand away from the "Tonight" couch for more than half a century?

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"There is no reason," Ken Sunshine, her longtime spokesman, said Thursday. "She does precious little media to promote her projects," adding "she hasn't done much print, hasn't done TV overall, but when she does, it's pretty special. As I've said before, less is more has worked really well. But Monday is exciting because of how long it's been."