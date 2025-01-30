Long Island's Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan re-create iconic deli scene from 'When Harry Met Sally...' in new Super Bowl ad

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are back together as Harry and Sally in a new commercial for Hellmann's mayonnaise set to air during the upcoming Super Bowl.

Its opening line: "I can’t believe they let us back into this place," Crystal’s Harry tells Ryan’s Sally over lunch at Katz’s Deli on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

If you remember that famous scene from Rob Reiner’s 1989 romcom "When Harry Met Sally…," in which Ryan very publicly fakes an orgasm, you might have an inkling of what comes next. The ad puts Long Beach’s Crystal, 76, and Golden Globe-nominated Ryan, 63, at their old table in the legendary deli. It seems Sally’s sandwich just isn’t doing it for her — but adding a little bit of Hellman’s sends her into voluble throes of pleasure.

"Oh," Harry says. "This one’s real."

To build buzz for the ad, Crystal reportedly joined Instagram for the first time (his profile says "Since 1948”) and posted a picture of himself and Ryan sitting on a love seat in a wallpapered room, just as many couples did in the 1989 film. That image, from a week ago, has drawn more than 250,000 likes and 4,300 comments, some from celebrities such as Jenna Fischer, Lena Waithe and Melanie Griffith. One viewer credited the movie with bringing her parents together: "They are they real life Harry and Sally!!!! Happily married for almost 34 years!"

The full one-minute ad, which was posted to Hellmann’s YouTube channel Jan. 29, has earned more than 357,000 views. It also features the star power of actor Sydney Sweeney, who gets the closing zinger ("I’ll have what she’s having") that originally went to Reiner’s mother, Estelle.

Crystal and Ryan aren’t the only ones pairing up for high-profile Super Bowl ads. Football fans will also see Shane Gillis and Post Malone selling Bud Light, Martha Stewart and Charli XCX on behalf of Uber Eats and Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara in a spot for Michelob Ultra.

Super Bowl LIX, between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles, takes place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and will air on Fox.