Hey, 'Blue Bloods' fans, CBS wants you to vote for your favorite episode

“Blue Bloods” fans are now getting the chance to vote for their favorite episodes, as CBS promised in July.

Now through Sept. 8, viewers can go to the show's Facebook page and choose from 10 episodes there, including the first-season finale, “The Blue Templar”; “Justifies the Means” (season 11, episode 16), partly shot at Youngs Farm in Old Brookville; and “Family Secrets” (season 10, episode 19), which introduced the previously unknown Reagan family member Joe Hill (played by Will Hochman).

The winning selections will be broadcast weekly on Fridays starting Sept. 29.

Starring Tom Selleck as a second-generation NYPD commissioner with strong ties to family on the force and in the district attorney’s office, the series had been greenlit for a 14th season before the ongoing actors strike began.

The show premiered in 2010 and has aired more than 270 episodes.