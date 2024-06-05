CBS’ beloved police-family drama “Blue Bloods,” which ends this December after 14 seasons, may return in the form of a spinoff, according to Brian Robbins, co-CEO of the network’s parent company.

In the public portion of parent company Paramount Global’s annual shareholders meeting posted online Tuesday, Robbins stated “new franchise extensions are coming for ‘Dexter,’ ‘Billions’ and ‘Blue Bloods.’ ”

Already, the Paramount-owned Showtime in February announced there will be four “Billions” spinoffs. Paramount Global executive Chris McCarthy that month told The Wall Street Journal that Showtime will have a prequel series, “Dexter: Origins,” now titled “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Robbins, 60, a former “Head of the Class” sitcom star who later became a successful producer and media executive, did not specify if the “Blue Bloods” spinoff would be a series, TV movie franchise or some other form, or whether it would be a prequel or a sequel.

The decision follows CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach reiterating at the network’s fall-season press announcement May 2 that while “Blue Bloods” — canceled in November despite remaining a ratings hit and a subsequent #SaveBlueBloods fan campaign — will end after the 14th season’s final eight episodes air this fall.

“It is important to give the show the send-off it deserves,” Reisenbach told reporters, according to the trade website Deadline.com.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show,” she continued. “All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

The final season began with 10 episodes that ran Feb. 16 to May 17. The second portion commences in October, in the series’ usual 10 p.m. Friday time slot.

“Following the conclusion of ‘Blue Bloods’ in midseason,” the CBS fall-schedule news release said, the show will be replaced by season 8 of the police action series “S.W.A.T.” — which itself was saved by CBS twice after cancellations were announced following seasons 6 and 7.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” star Tom Selleck, 79, said on “CBS Sunday Morning” on May 5. “All the cast wants to come back” to the show, which even after 14 seasons remained the highest-rated Friday prime-time series, according to the ratings firm Nielsen. “And I can tell you this: We aren't sliding off down a cliff — we’re doing good shows and still holding our place. So I don’t know — you tell me.”

Representatives for CBS had no comment. Selleck did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.