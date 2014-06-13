Chris Christie dances (sort of) with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

One must do what one must do to leave the biggest scandal of one's administration behind, as one looks forward to 2016, and what one governor of the state of New Jersey, Chris Christie, did Thursday night was dance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

No: It was NOT as painful as you might reasonably imagine; actually, it was even amusing. In this segment, Jimmy Fallon and Chrisite do the "evolution of dad dancing" (and as many dads will attest, they got this almost exactly right).

What will pundits have to say about Christie's latest moves? That at least, the very least, it briefly removed the association of those threee letters -- "G," "W," and "B" -- from his name. And all it took was a dance-off with Fallon to do so.

Long-term effects? Three more letters: "TBD."